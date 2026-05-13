2026's WandaVision Sequel: First Official Photo Shows Paul Bettany's Marvel Hero In Gorgeous Dream-Like Setting

Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision trilogy-capper, VisionQuest, revealed a stunning first look to the world after a trailer was shown to only a select few. Marvel Studios made its presence known at Disney's 2026 Upfronts presentation with only one of its upcoming streaming projects: VisionQuest. Beyond confirming the WandaVision sequel's October 14 premiere on Disney+, attendees were shown a short snippet of VisionQuest, presented by series star Paul Bettany, along with other MCU veterans, Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Hiddleston.

Just one still from VisionQuest was released to the outside world from the event by Disney photographer Pawel Kaminski, providing the first look at Paul Bettany's Vision approaching a gorgeous white mansion with vibrant greenery surroundings.

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While VisionQuest's first publicly released still doesn't unveil the identity of the mysterious man in the foreground, The Direct was in attendance at last year's New York Comic-Con, where the same clip was showcased at the Marvel Television panel, and can confirm that it is, in fact, Paul Bettany's Vision.

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Among the biggest spoilery takeaways from VisionQuest's first trailer was that Vision will encounter other Stark AIs in human form within this mansion, including James Spader's Ultron, Emily Hampshire's EDITH, Orla Brady's FRIDAY, James D'Arcy's JARVIS, and more members of his artificial family.

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Many have theorized that VisionQuest is hiding a dark twist within its seemingly gorgeous mansion, with James Spader's Ultron perhaps lulling Vision into a false sense of security to gain control over him. Whatever the case, the truth will start to unravel when VisionQuest begins on Disney+ on October 14.

When it comes to the rest of VisionQuest's footage, fans are sadly out of luck, as that isn't expected to be released online for the time being. Still, descriptions revealed some of what attendees saw from the MCU's next live-action show.

Vision spent most of the footage in his human form, being played by Paul Bettany, watching through the memories of his MCU history that he recovered in WandaVision's finale. But Vision is still missing his humanity and emotion, which he will seek to reconnect with in the Disney+ show.

Attendees were treated to the return of James Spader's Ultron, now in a human form with a sizable beard and ready to taunt Vision throughout his quest, linking in with VisionQuest's thematic focus on fatherhood.

VisionQuest Is Hiding More Than Meets the Eye

Just recently, Marvel Television waited until two months before the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 to deliver the first trailer to the world. If VisionQuest follows a similar pattern, as seems entirely likely, fans may be stuck with trailer descriptions and ogling the occasional still until August.

Of course, as everybody's favorite Stark AIs now seem to have human bodies in VisionQuest, it's tough to imagine this mansion world they exist within being anywhere other than the depths of Vision's new white body and programming.

This still of Vision approaching the mansion may represent the moment he recovered his memories in WandaVision, thus joining the many other remnants of Stark interfaces within him. Perhaps it will be connecting with the digital heritage that allows him to truly regain his humanity before the credits roll.

While VisionQuest seems to at least partly take place in a virtual world, that doesn't mean it will be devoid of real-world action. The Avenging synthezoid is expected to have a Deathstroke-esque bounty hunter on his tail, pursuing Vision for the technology he possesses while he seeks this inner peace.

Before VisionQuest, Marvel Studios has another major Disney+ sequel on the horizon with the long-awaited premiere of X-Men '97 Season 2. The animated follow-up has its world premiere set for the Tribeca Festival on June 13, after which its marketing campaign should truly kick into gear.