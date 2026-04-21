2026's WandaVision Sequel Trailer Reveals 3 Major Plot Spoilers

The final chapter of Disney+'s WandaVision trilogy, VisionQuest, revealed some major plot details in its privately shown New York Comic-Con trailer. Marvel Studios launched its streaming era with 2021's WandaVision, continued the tale with 2024's Agatha All Along, and will complete it with VisionQuest, which is coming to Disney+ this fall, starring Paul Bettany's Vision and James Spader's Ultron.

With Wonder Man in the rearview mirror and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 closing in on its finale, VisionQuest will soon be the MCU's next live-action series, sharing the latter half of the year with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. Production took place from March to July 2025, with the first trailer being shown exclusively at New York Comic-Con in October.

3 VisionQuest Spoilers Confirmed By Its First Trailer

VisionQuest Copies WandaVision's Strange World

Marvel Television

WandaVision and Agatha All Along both have one thing in common, as they largely take place within artificially created magical worlds through Wanda Maximoff's Westview Hex and Billy Maximoff's Witches' Road.

Unlike the previous chapters of the WandaVision trilogy, VisionQuest seems to be trading out a magical focus for a technological one. However, VisionQuest's trailer confirmed that the switch-up won't stop it from diving into a strange virtual world.

In the same vein as WandaVision, NYCC attendees said the trailer took Vision to a white mansion reminiscent of a '60s TV show. Those moments seem to take place within Vision's mind or internal systems, as Paul Bettany was seen interacting with different Stark interfaces, this time in a human form for the first time ever.

The studio previously confirmed seven Stark AIs will return in VisionQuest, including Ultron, JARVIS, and FRIDAY, several of which have been recast for their new, expanded roles in the Disney+ series. One of those AIs, Emily Hampshire's EDITH, is seen crashing through the mansion's skylight in the trailer.

As fellow Stark creations, these interfaces are effectively Vision's siblings, while his connection to Ultron will drive the series' father-son theme. The relationships that the synthezoid forms with the AI brothers and sisters are bound to be crucial in regaining his memories and humanity, as is the crux of VisionQuest.

Trading out high-tech robot bodies for real-life actors will be beneficial to Marvel Studios in a number of ways, both in humanizing these artificial creations and keeping the budget more reasonable, given VisionQuest is a TV show after all.

Vision Is Being Hunted By a Mystery Assassin

Paramount+ / Marvel

VisionQuest's trailer confirmed that Paul Bettany's synthezoid is being hunted by a mystery assassin during his mission to regain his memories and humanity.

Fans already know the identity of VisionQuest's mystery assassin is the Deathstroke-esque Paladin, played by Star Trek: Picard actor Todd Stashwick. The first reports on Stashwick's casting stated that he will be "on the trail of [Vision] and the technology he possesses," but there's no telling who for.

Recruiting a gun-for-hire isn't exactly the style for Ultron or most of VisionQuest's other villains, except for perhaps Faran Tahir's Raza. Most will remember Raza as the Ten Rings leader who abducted Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in Iron Man and hasn't been seen since, until he makes his comeback in VisionQuest.

Back in his first MCU appearance, Raza was eager to advance his Ten Rings terror cell's technology with advanced missiles and weaponry from Stark. If Raza survived and his terror group is still active, especially after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Vision may be the perfect target for him.

How Ultron Fits Into VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

Over a decade after Avengers: Age of Ultron, James Spader is reprising Ultron in VisionQuest, having once helped create Vision's original body. Still, as Ultron and all of his sentient minions were seemingly eradicated in Sokovia, it's been tough to tell how Spader is back in the MCU story years later.

Attendees heard just a few lines from Ultron, saying "You're a ghost haunting your own footsteps" and "Vision, you have all these tangled strings."

He also teased Vision about his son, Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff, with the two watching the teenage speedster on a monitor while Ultron says, "Mazel tov! It's a boy!" Excitingly, if rumors are to be believed, Tommy won't be the only young superhero appearing in VisionQuest to cap off the WandaVision saga.

Even though a humanoid Ultron seems to be a pivotal figure in VisionQuest, the NYCC trailer offered a glimpse at a robotic Ultron back in action, although only time will tell how he actually reunites with his old body.

Showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed to Phase Hero that Spader and Bettany make up a "core dynamic" of VisionQuest while promising that fans "do get to see robot Ultron" again for the first time in live-action in a decade:

Ultron isn't the only former Avengers big bad playing into the madness, as at one point in the trailer, he and Vision watched Thanos rip the Mind Stone from the synthezoid's head in Infinity War on a screen.