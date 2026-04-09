2026's WandaVision Sequel: All 12 Heroes & Villains Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

Marvel Studios already confirmed 12 superheroes and villains who will star in Disney+'s VisionQuest, the studio's sequel series to its inaugural show, WandaVision. Following January's Wonder Man and March's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Marvel Studios will deliver its third live-action Disney+ series of the year in the fall with VisionQuest ahead of December's Avengers: Doomsday.

Serving as the final chapter of the WandaVision trilogy (the second chapter of which was Agatha All Along), the series will star Paul Bettany's Vision and other artificial intelligences similarly connected to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

VisionQuest's 12 Main Characters Ranked by Power Level (Worst to Best)

U

Marvel Studios

VisionQuest is bringing back many of the MCU's Tony Stark-created AI interfaces, portrayed in human forms within Vision's system itself.

Among those in Jonathan Sayer's U, which was one of the robotic arms used in Stark's workshop in Iron Man, often bumbling its way through simpler tasks.

DUM-E

Marvel Studios

Henry Lewis' DUM-E marks the second of Iron Man's robotic arms that will be back in 2026's WandaVision sequel for the first time in years.

Both DUM-E and U always showed great loyalty to Tony Stark, even saving his life by passing him a spare arc reactor. That said, their tasks were usually focussed on fire extinguishing and tool passing, aiding in building the early Iron Man suits.

JARVIS

Marvel Television

Tony Stark's original MCU helper, JARVIS, is one of the many elements that went into creating Vision, and he was also voiced by Paul Bettany. This time around, JARVIS has been recast in a historic way, as ABC's Agent Carter actor James D'Arcy, who played Howard Stark's butler Edwin Jarvis, will take over the role.

There's no denying that JARVIS is a digital force to be reckoned with, but, as he was an earlier creation than the likes of FRIDAY, EDITH, and Ultron, one would have to imagine his programming is less advanced than others.

FRIDAY

Marvel Studios

Once Ultron tore his way through JARVIS in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man chose FRIDAY as his replacement. In many ways, FRIDAY functioned as an upgraded version of her predecessor, integrating with newer nanotechnology and providing more advanced tactical combat assistance.

As FRIDAY appears in-person, she will also be sounding a little different in VisionQuest, as Star Trek: Picard alum Orla Brady is replacing Kerry Condon.

EDITH

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Far From Home introduced EDITH (Even Dead I'm The Hero) as an interface with full control over the Stark defence network and left to Tom Holland's Peter Parker through a set of augmented reality sunglasses. EDITH's influence over a global weapons system, including satellites, makes her incredibly powerful.

EDITH has also been recast for VisionQuest in a decision that may hide a deeper meaning beyond the usual reasons for a changing of the guard. Once voiced by Spider-Man: Far From Home editor Dawn Michelle King, Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire will step into the role as EDITH gets a human form.

Jocasta

Marvel

Marvel Comics readers will know Jocasta as the bride of Ultron, who was purpose-built by the villainous android himself. On the page, Jocasta has her own super-strong titanium steel body that she is used to fight alongside the Avengers, deviating from her programming to love and assist Ultron.

However, all that is known about the MCU's Jocasta (who is brought to life by T'Nia Miller) for the time being is that she was another AI created by Tony Stark.

Raza

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is bringing back a surprising Iron Man villain for VisionQuest in Faran Tahir's Raza, the leader of a Ten Rings faction who kidnapped Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in Afghanistan.

Fans once believed that Raza and his fellow terrorists were killed by Obadiah Stane's men in Iron Man, making his return rather confusing. For now, there's no telling how much influence he has roughly two decades later.

Lisa Molinari

Marvel

Actress Lauren Morais is joining the MCU as VisionQuest's fifth villain Lisa Molinari, better known as Coat of Arms. She is a member of the Young Masters, a villainous team created to counter the Young Avengers akin, possibly setting up her rivalry with VisionQuest's junior superhero Speed.

In Marvel Comics, Coat of Arms wears a special jacket that gives her extra arms and flight powers, helping her utilize multiple swords at once. While the MCU may not carry all of that into the MCU, she is bound to be a skilled combatant at least.

Paladin

Marvel

The MCU is getting its own answer to DC's Deathstroke in VisionQuest with Paladin, a bounty hunter who will pursue Vision and his advanced technology.

It's unclear who has hired Todd Stashwick's bounty hunter to capture Vision, but his combat and weapon skills will make him a powerless force to be reckoned with.

Speed

Marvel Studios

Fans will finally meet the grown-up, reincarnate version of Tommy Maximoff, better known as Speed, in VisionQuest, played by Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica. The young speedster may not be anywhere near as fast as DC's Flash, but his ability to move supersonically makes him a lightning fast force to be reckoned with.

Tommy is the only Maximoff twin confirmed for VisionQuest for now, but recent reports indicated that Agatha All Along star Joe Locke will reprise Billy, aka Wiccan, in the 2026 Disney+ series. If that happens, Wiccan's reality-bending magic would likely make him VisionQuest's most powerful character.

Ultron

Marvel Studios

The Blacklist actor James Spader is finally coming back to this MCU for his second live-action appearance as Ultron, and he will even be seen in human form within Vision's mind. Ultron's return shouldn't be seen as nostalgia bait for longtime MCU fans, as his return will be vital to VisionQuest's "themes of fatherhood."

When the MCU's Ultron last appeared, he was going toe-to-toe with Earth's Mightiest Heroes over a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron. For now, Ultron seems like less of a threat as he lacks a physical body, but there's no doubt he will have some masterplan in VisionQuest that makes him more deadly than ever.

Vision

Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany's Vision is finally leading the charge in his own Disney+ series, diving into his quest to restore his memories and humanity. This is all the result of his new White Vision body that was pieced together by SWORD in WandaVision from what Thanos destroyed, complete with his usual energy blasts, phasing, and flight.

SWORD's rebuilt White Vision landed on an equal footing with Wanda's Chaos Magic recreation in WandaVision, but there is a chance he is less powerful than he once was in the MCU. Despite still possessing a vibranium body, the absence of the Mind Stone may reduce his power level to some degree.