MCU VisionQuest Report Confirms The Disney+ Series’ 5th Villain

The already expansive cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest grew even larger, with a new report confirming the addition of another key antagonist. This latest casting brings the total number of confirmed villains and opposing forces in the series to at least five.

The news, originally reported by Variety, confirms that actress Lauren Morais was cast as Lisa Molinari. Molinari’s close connection to Ruaridh Mollica’s Thomas Shepherd (the grown-up body for Tommy Maximoff/Speed) makes this casting a pivotal moment for longtime Marvel Comics readers, as it signals the potential debut of a fan-favorite villain: Coat of Arms.

Instagram

In Marvel Comics, Lisa Molinari is better known by her alias, Coat of Arms. She is a member of the Young Masters, a group created to mirror and oppose the Young Avengers. Her super-powered nature stems from a magical, graffiti-covered coat she discovered, which grants her the unique power to bring any crest, shield, or emblem into existence as a tangible, three-dimensional construct. This ability to summon mystical weaponry and armor on demand makes her a highly versatile and unpredictable threat.

Marvel Comcis

The significance of Molinari's casting runs deep due to her comic book history with Tommy Shepherd, who will be reprising his role as the speedster, Speed, from the events of WandaVision and Agatha All Along. In the source material, Lisa and Tommy's connection is far from heroic; the two characters actually met while in juvenile detention, where they developed a relationship.

The MCU has already set up Tommy’s physical existence as Thomas Shepherd, and introducing Lisa Molinari, a former romantic entanglement from his troubled past who wields chaotic, magical abilities, sets up a deeply personal and antagonistic dynamic for Speed to navigate.

The arrival of Coat of Arms as Lisa Molinari adds a fifth, complex antagonistic figure to an already crowded and high-stakes series, suggesting that White Vision's mission to regain his memories will be anything but straightforward.

Other Confirmed Villains Appearing in VisionQuest

Ultron

Marvel Studios

The return of Ultron, the genocidal artificial intelligence voiced by James Spader, is perhaps the series' biggest revelation. Last seen seemingly destroyed by his own creation, Vision, at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the AI is now confirmed to be a core dynamic within VisionQuest.

Showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed to TrekMovie that Ultron returns in an "amazing, unique way," appearing in both his classic robot form and a more unsettling human form played by Spader. Vision's actor, Paul Bettany, explained that Ultron is a residual, malevolent consciousness, a "clever psychopath", that White Vision has been suppressing, essentially trapped behind an "impressive firewall" inside Vision's own mind.

The trailer footage from New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 shows Ultron taunting Vision, telling him, "You're a ghost haunting your footsteps," confirming his role as a psychological and existential threat as Vision battles for control over his sanity and self-identity.

Ultron was instrumental in Vision's creation, and his return means the series will explore the original trauma and source of Vision's synthetic consciousness and force White Vision to confront the evil that is fundamentally linked to his existence.

Jocasta

Marvel Comics

Joining the AI-focused threat is T'Nia Miller (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Jocasta. In the comics, Jocasta was originally constructed by Ultron to be his mate, named after the tragic figure in Greek mythology, but ultimately rebelled and became a respected member of the Avengers.

The MCU version of Jocasta is described as a "cunning and powerful robot driven by revenge." Given the comic connection, Jocasta is likely another AI program or personality that Vision has been "saving and copying and pasting... to keep them alive inside his head," as Bettany suggested to Inverse.

Her existence deepens the Ultron mythology and presents Vision with a female AI counterpart whose programming, whether rooted in Ultron's manipulation or Tony Stark's own creations, makes her an aggressive and challenging force. She may seek vengeance on behalf of a fallen creator or for her own twisted sense of purpose.

Jocasta's comic book history as an ally-turned-enemy to Ultron, and ultimately an Avenger, sets up a complex moral dynamic. The series has the potential to either maintain her villainous description or follow her comic trajectory toward redemption, making her role a wild card in the internal battle for Vision's soul.

Raza

Marvel Studios

In one of the most surprising and deep-cut casting choices, Faran Tahir is confirmed to reprise his role as Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings terrorist group who kidnapped Tony Stark in the first Iron Man film (2008). Raza was presumed dead after Obadiah Stane betrayed him.

Raza's unexpected return links VisionQuest to the foundation of the MCU. His exact purpose is the biggest mystery, but within the context of Vision's mental quest, he is almost certainly a construct or memory fragment of Tony Stark’s past trauma. Vision was created using Tony Stark’s JARVIS program and his technology, making it plausible that memories of Stark's foundational experiences, including his time in the cave, are imprinted on Vision's consciousness.

Raza would represent the first human enemy and the genesis of Iron Man, appearing as a ruthless figure that Vision must overcome internally.

Raza's inclusion suggests the show will explore the entirety of Vision's lineage, connecting him not only to the AI origins of Ultron and JARVIS but also to the human experiences and enemies of his 'father,' Tony Stark.

Paladin

Marvel Comics

Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) was cast as Paladin, a fan-favorite anti-hero who operates in the morally gray zone of the Marvel Universe. Paladin is confirmed to be a bounty hunter actively hunting the White Vision. Matalas compared the character to Star Wars' Boba Fett, a highly skilled mercenary who works for the highest bidder.

Paladin will likely be after Vision’s advanced synthezoid technology. Given that the White Vision is currently a rogue AI with highly valuable tech and no affiliation, he is an immediate and major target for a mercenary. It has also been confirmed that actress Diane Morgan, most well-known for her role as Philomena Cunk in Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe, will play an unnamed associate of Paladin.