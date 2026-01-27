2026's WandaVision Sequel Will Officially Introduce the MCU's Own Deathstroke

VisionQuest, which serves as the sequel to WandaVision, is set to introduce the MCU's version of Deathstroke in the form of an unexpected newcomer in the Multiverse Saga. The Paul Bettany-led series will unpack the titular android's journey in finding his purpose after he was reborn at the end of WandaVision as White Vision. Along the way, he is confirmed to encounter unexpected threats, and one of them is an equivalent to DC's most skilled mercenary: Deathstroke.

VisionQuest will introduce Paladin as a key antagonist in the WandaVision sequel, and his debut as a bounty hunter (known as a villain in Daredevil in Marvel Comics), pursuing Vision and his advanced technology, makes him the MCU's equivalent of DC's Deathstroke.

Marvel Comics

Despite the fact that Paladin is a lesser-known Marvel character, his strong parallels to Deathstroke have the potential to make him stand out in WandaVision sequel. Key similarities that drive comparison between the two characters include their shared status as highly skilled mercenaries and comparable abilities, with both being expert marksmen, master combatants, and peak-human operatives.

DC Comics

Aside from their physical similarities, both characters feature iconic looks: Deathstroke wears his standout blue-and-orange tactical suit and full-face helmet, while Paladin's classic costume is a sleek, armored, bulletproof suit predominantly blue with metallic accents.

While both share many similarities, Deathstroke and Paladin also have key differences: Paladin is more of a neutral character who often fights heroes like Punisher, Daredevil, and Captain America, while Deathstroke is a full-on dangerous villain with no qualms about killing.

Paladin's involvement as a villain in VisionQuest was first reported by insider Daniel Richtman in June 2025.

Star Trek: Picard star Todd Stashwick is tapped to play Paladin in the WandaVision spin-off. It was also reported that actress Diane Morgan will play an unnamed associate of Paladin in the series.

Paladin is one of the several villains in the WandaVision sequel who will spell trouble for the titular android. Joining him in the roster of bad guys are the likes of returning Ultron and his creation from the comics, Jocasta. VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ sometime later this year.

Why Paladin's Deathstroke Comparison Makes Him an MCU Standout

Marvel Comics

Paladin's similarities to Deathstroke make him the perfect solution to Marvel's quest for the ideal mercenary who hunts enhanced targets for profit, filling a high-demand niche in the shared universe. While the MCU has had its fair share of mercenaries like Taskmaster and Batroc, their abrupt exits and brief roles don't fit the elite-assassin vibe that DC's Deathstroke is known for.

Paladin being compared to Deathstroke could also hint that he is well-equipped enough to serve as a major threat to White Vision. It remains to be seen, though, if he has already encountered other heroes in the MCU.

By making Paladin as White Vision's non-AI villain (and Agatha Harkness' replacement in the WandaVision trilogy) in VisionQuest, it gives him the potential to stand out. The titular android has to deal with a new kind of threat that could potentially push him to the limit, since Paladin is more of a physical threat rather than Ultron and Jocasta, who are corrupting his mind.

Although Paladin's future in the post-VisionQuest MCU is uncertain, his comeback down the line presents many exciting storytelling possibilities, with him potentially duking it out with the likes of Daredevil, Yelena Belova, and Sam Wilson's Captain America to reignite the rivalries that began in the pages of Marvel Comics.