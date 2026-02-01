2026's VisionQuest Will Reverse WandaVision's Scarlet Witch Twist (Confirmed)

The simple inclusion of this character confirmed that 2026's upcoming WandaVision sequel will flip the original show's dramatic Scarlet Witch twist. Elizabeth Olsen's debut Disney+ series, which kicked off the MCU's streaming era, had fans guessing week to week about what was happening in Wanda's spell-induced Hex. As the show went on, it was revealed that she had created this alternate reality for herself so that she could live out the life she had always wanted with her dearly departed, Vision (Paul Bettany).

The WandaVision story is set to return in a major way in 2026, with Bettany's Vision returning following his revival at the end of that series as the now-memoryless White Vision. Titled VisionQuest, the new streaming venture from creator Terry Matalas will have plenty of connective tissue with the OG MCU Disney+ show.

One of the ways the new Bettany-led WandaVision sequel will harken back to its super-powered predecessor will be by including a similar "creating your ideal spouse from scratch" narrative beat, albeit with a twist.

VisionQuest's villainous picture is confirmed to be filled in by returning fan-favorite Marvel character Ultron (James Sapder), along with the mysterious new synthezoid Jacxosta (T'Nia Miller). These two characters' story is deeply intertwined in the comic and, in a way, mimics that of Olsen's Scarlet Witch in 2021's WandaVision series.

On the page, Jacosta is a creation of the evil AI, Ultron. She is built by the technological powerhouse to be the perfect bride, coming to life to help the longtime Marvel villain with his various world-conquering pursuits.

This is exactly like WandaVision's Scarlet Witch/Vision twist, in which Olsen's grieving superhero created a near-perfect facsimile of the late Vision for her own personal reasons.

VisionQuest's Jacosta is just described as a "cunning and powerful robot driven by revenge" (via Deadline); however, given Ultron's presence in the series as well, one can assume this robotic bride of Frankenstein follows the same origin story as she does on the page.

VisionQuest is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime later this year. The series will focus on Paul Bettany's newly created White Vision, a version of the longtime Avenger who has no memory of anything before the end of WandaVision. Throughout the series, Vision will come up against several other robotic allies and adversaries in the form of Ultron, Jacosta, Paladin, JARVIS, and FRIDAY.

Will VisionQuest Mix up the Jacosta Story?

Jacosta's appearance in VisionQuest will bring yet another beloved comic book character into the wonderful world of the MCU, but it could do it in a unique way.

The female robot was created in the comics by Ultron. That could still be the case in the upcoming Disney+ series; however, Marvel Studios may even go a layer deeper with another fun twist on the classic comic story.

As mentioned, one of the few details revealed about T'Nia Miller's new MCU villain is that she is driven by revenge. Why would she be so revenge-fuelled if she was only just created during the events of the new series?

Well, what if she has actually been around for a while when VisionQuest kicks off, and the story essentially flips the Jacosta origin on its head? So, instead of fans seeing Ultron craft Jacosta to his liking, the series could focus on Jacosta trying to bring her partner in super-crime back to life.

Perhaps Ultron created Jacosta as a fail-safe during the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Then, since the death of her hulking, steel-skinned hubby, she has been bent on bringing the man (or robot who did it), Vision.