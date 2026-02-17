2026's WandaVision Sequel Adds Its 3rd MCU Superhero (Report)

VisionQuest completes the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued through Agatha All Along. The Disney+ series follows Paul Bettany’s White Vision as he rediscovers his identity after regaining his memories at the end of WandaVision.

VisionQuest positions Vision as the primary hero of the story, but the series is set to feature more heroes, with one unsurprising addition reportedly being made. Industry insider Daniel Richtman reported on Patreon that Joe Locke will appear in VisionQuest. The British actor returns as Billy Maximoff, also known as Wiccan, following his breakout performance in Agatha All Along. Richtman stated simply: "I hear Joe Locke will appear in VisionQuest." This marks Joe Locke's first MCU appearance outside the Agatha All Along series since his debut in that show.

Marvel Television

Additional evidence supports Richtman’s report. Jack Serio, director of the stage play Clarkson starring both Locke and Ruaridh Mollica, accidentally revealed during a fan Q&A that the two actors filmed together for one day as brothers. This possibly references Billy and Tommy's reunion in VisionQuest, bringing the Maximoff twins back together after their tragic separation.

The Heartstopper star portrayed Billy’s teenage reincarnation throughout Agatha All Along, revealing his magical abilities and deep connection to the Scarlet Witch. The series followed Billy as he discovered his true identity as William Kaplan, a teenager whose body housed Billy Maximoff’s reincarnated soul.

Agatha All Along demonstrated that Billy inherited immense magical power from his mother, Wanda. He created the Witches’ Road through unconscious reality-warping, manipulated other witches’ minds, and demonstrated Chaos Magic akin to that of the Scarlet Witch. These abilities position him as one of the MCU’s most powerful young heroes.

In the Agatha All Along finale, Billy, guided by Agatha, senses his brother Tommy’s soul existing somewhere in the universe and uses his powers to place it into a new body (that of a drowning teen), successfully resurrecting him. However, Billy wants a physical reunion, prompting him to embark on a quest with ghost Agatha to locate Tommy, which forms the emotional core of the conclusion and directly sets up his role in VisionQuest.

Other Previously Established MCU Heroes Set To Appear in VisionQuest

Vision

Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany returns as White Vision, continuing the character’s journey from WandaVision. The series picks up directly after the WandaVision finale, where White Vision gained the original Vision’s memories through their philosophical conversation about the Ship of Theseus.

Showrunner Terry Matalas compared Vision’s quest to Spock’s journey in Star Trek IV. This suggests Vision struggles to reconnect with his restored memories, searching for meaning and identity beyond his programming.

Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum described VisionQuest as a story about fatherhood, exploring three generations: grandfathers, fathers, and sons. The series asks whether a man with an abusive father can become a good father himself.

Speed (Tommy Maximoff)

Marvel

Marvel Studios confirmed Ruaridh Mollica will portray the reincarnated, older version of Tommy Maximoff at New York Comic-Con 2025. The event trailer also featured security footage of Tommy declaring, "I have a family!" before cutting away.

Tommy appeared as a child in WandaVision before the Hex collapsed and erased him from existence. Agatha All Along set up his return when Billy Maximoff sensed his brother’s disembodied soul, placing him in a new body, and vowing to find him.

Bonus: Paladin

Marvel Comics

Todd Stashwick joins VisionQuest as Paladin, a mercenary character from Marvel Comics. His casting was revealed in 2024, marking Paladin’s first live-action appearance.

In the comics, Paladin operates as a mercenary-for-hire who works alongside heroes despite his morally gray methods. Writer Jim Shooter and artist Carmine Infantino created the character, who first appeared in Daredevil #150 (1978). Paladin wears a purple-and-white costume and carries advanced weaponry.

His comic history includes working with the Avengers, Heroes for Hire, and various other teams. Paladin typically accepts contracts from both heroes and villains, making him unpredictable but effective. His skills include expert marksmanship, hand-to-hand combat, and tactical planning.

Notable storylines featured Paladin working with Silver Sable, teaming with Daredevil and the Wasp, and joining the Thunderbolts during the Dark Reign event. His mercenary background gives him experience operating in gray areas between heroism and villainy.

Bonus: Jocasta

Marvel Comics

T’Nia Miller will join VisionQuest as Jocasta. The casting was reported by Deadline last year. Jacosta's addition is notable given her history with Ultron, the series' primary villain.

In Marvel Comics, Ultron created Jocasta as a robotic bride, modeling her mental patterns after Janet van Dyne, the Wasp. Jim Shooter and George Pérez introduced the character in The Avengers #162 (1977). Jocasta rejected Ultron’s control and chose heroism over villainy.

Jocasta became a full member of the Avengers and later joined the team permanently. Her abilities include superhuman strength, flight, energy projection, and advanced computing capabilities. Like Vision, she struggled with questions about her artificial nature and desire for humanity.

Her most significant storyline involved marrying Vision in The Avengers #4 (2018), creating a relationship between two synthezoids searching for meaning beyond their programming. This connection makes her a natural fit for VisionQuest’s themes about identity and artificial life.