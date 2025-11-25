2026's WandaVision Sequel Officially Replaces the Show's Main Villain

2026's WandaVision sequel is confirmed to abandon the original show's main villain by introducing a much more dangerous foe for Vision to contend with. The WandaVision trilogy is set to end with VisionQuest, and it follows the story of White Vision as he grapples to find his new purpose in the world. While exact plot details of the Vision spin-off are still being kept under wraps, one of the main topics of conversation among fans is the show's villains.

Given that Agatha Harkness "died" and is now a ghost following the events of Agatha: All Along, she has to surrender the reins of being a WandaVision villain to another batch of dangerous foes in VisionQuest, namely Paladin, Jocasta, and the returning Ultron (in his human form) from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Marvel Studios

At this stage, it is unknown if Agatha will appear in VisionQuest. Still, there's a chance that she might appear, considering that Agatha: All Along's ending confirmed that she joined Billy Maximoff's mission in finding his missing brother, Tommy, who is already part of the cast of the WandaVision sequel.

Marvel Comics

As the focus shifts to three of Vision's most dangerous adversaries, VisionQuest will explore the origins of Jocasta and why she had a bone to pick with the titular android. In Marvel Comics, Jocasta is a sentient artificial intelligence with a vibranium-infused body, possessing superhuman strength, intellect, and the ability to fly.

Interestingly, Ultron created Jocasta to serve as his bride and an additional villain against the Avengers. While Jocasta eventually betrayed Ultron in the comics, VisionQuest could showcase the sentient android as a full-blown villain who could disrupt the father-son reunion between Vision and Tommy Maximoff.

Marvel Comics

The series will also feature a non-AI villain in the form of Paladin, a former mercenary and private investigator who has the same abilities as super soldiers. It is unknown why Paladin is on the hunt for White Vision, but being a real-world adversary makes sense since either SWORD or the Department of Damage Control could have hired him to track down and potentially eliminate the former Avenger.

Although the trailer for VisionQuest in New York Comic-Con 2025 showcased Ultron as a potential ally of White Vision, who was guiding him through his newfound memories and echoes of Wanda, there is a chance that Ultron may end up being the secret big bad of the spin-off, similar to Agatha Harkness in WandaVision.

This could hint that Ultron may be the one pulling the strings. If so, then he could be the perfect replacement for Agatha to wrap up the WandaVision trilogy.

Created by Terry Matalas, VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, and James Spader, which also includes Henry Lewis as DUM-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as JARVIS, Orla Brady as FRIDAY, and Emily Hampshire as EDITH. The series is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Why Ultron Is the Perfect Agatha Replacement in VisionQuest

VisionQuest is set to focus on a struggling White Vision, who is still coming to terms with his fragmented identity due to retaining the original memories from the first Vision. Ultron pulling the strings, similar to Agatha, is quite fitting because he is the one that makes the most sense in terms of mapping out a complex plan to take Vision down.

The show serves as a perfect avenue for Ultron to exploit White Vision and potentially use him as a means to finally get his revenge against the Avengers, and this could begin with him pretending to be an ally at first to gain his trust. Ultron’s revenge tour may even start with Vision himself because the android was the one who killed him in the first place.

Similar to the comics, Ultron may play a part in turning Jocasta evil in VisionQuest to target Vision to potentially erase his independence. If it fails, the sentient AI could end up revealing his master plan, ending with Ultron and Vision’s rematch.

Moreover, Ultron could also be the one responsible for giving Paladin the details about White Vision’s whereabouts, tying him to all the villains of VisionQuest.