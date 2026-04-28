2026's WandaVision Sequel: New Listing May Confirm Its Release Window

VisionQuest remains undated in Marvel Studios' calendar right now, but a merchandise listing may have narrowed its release window. The upcoming Disney+ series is the third in a trilogy of shows that began with WandaVision in 2021, and continued in 2024's Agatha All Along. VisionQuest will shift the focus to Paul Bettany's android, Vision, who was brought back to life as the amnesiac White Vision in WandaVision, and must now seek out his memories.

VisionQuest received its first trailer at New York Comic-Con in 2025, confirming it would be released in 2026, but Marvel Studios has refrained from setting a specific release date for the series. However, a listing for VisionQuest's Funko Pop tie-ins may have given a new indication on that front. The Funko Pops, which are currently posted without images, are available for pre-order on 1001hobbies.com, and are listed as being available at the end of August 2026.

Based on the release dates of past first-wave Funko Pop tie-ins for MCU shows, the premiere for VisionQuest would therefore likely also take place at the end of August, possibly in the last week of the month, or even in early September. This aligns with estimates that VisionQuest will be released in Fall 2026 on Disney+, placing it between the other MCU releases this year, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

That said, the Funko Pop listing notes that this date is only an estimate provided by the supplier, so it's still very possible that VisionQuest's premiere could come later than August.

VisionQuest comes from showrunner Terry Matalas, with MCU stars Paul Bettany and James Spader returning, along with new cast members Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, and T'Nia Miller.

4 Reasons MCU Fans Should Be Excited For VisionQuest

New Sides of Vision

Disney+

Paul Bettany has been a staple in the MCU ever since he debuted as the voice of Tony Stark's AI system JARVIS in Iron Man. Avengers: Age of Ultron led to JARVIS becoming a fully-fledged synthezoid, which Bettany continued, and the intelligent flying android became an integral member of the Avengers lineup. Despite his demise in Avengers: Infinity War, WandaVision opened the door for Vision to return in WandaVision, where he was recreated through the magic of Wanda Maximoff.

Vision came face-to-face with an alternate version of himself in the final episode of WandaVision, and now fans will get to see the results of this collision, with the White Vision continuing his journey in VisionQuest. Showrunner Terry Matalas told The Direct that fans would experience new sides of Vision in this Disney+ show as he goes on an "identity quest:"

"You're meeting a Vision who has died and come back to life, who is sort of reconnecting with his memories, and his feelings, and is going through a bit of an identity quest."

Return of Ultron

Marvel Studios

Vision won't be the only synthezoid present in VisionQuest, as Marvel Studios uses this show as an opportunity to explore all manner of AI programs the MCU has seen so far. The most prevalent of these is Ultron, the major villain of Avengers: Age of Ultron, who was destroyed by the Avengers, but will return to haunt Vision in this new Disney+ show.

Spader is returning to the role, in which he'll reportedly appear in human form, potentially bringing some redemption to Ultron, whom many believe was underutilized in the second Avengers movie.

On top of that, AI programs like FRIDAY and EDITH are set to appear in VisionQuest, which sets up an intriguing reunion between the artificial intelligence systems of the MCU.

Tommy Maximoff

Disney+

WandaVision introduced fans to Wanda and Vision's twins, Billy and Tommy Maximoff. While they seemed merely constructs of their mother's magic, Agatha All Along confirmed that Billy and Tommy's spirits had survived and had implanted themselves into the bodies of other teenage boys.

Where Agatha All Along revealed Billy's fate, VisionQuest is tipped to share Tommy's side of the story, with Ruaridh Mollica reportedly cast as the teen version of the Maximoff offspring.

Connections to the WandaVision Trilogy

Disney+

Speaking of the Maximoffs, the whole concept of VisionQuest is designed to play into the story set up in WandaVision, meaning fans can likely expect even more connections to the Maximoffs and their place in the wider MCU. Unlike other recent Disney+ MCU shows like She-Hulk, Ironheart, or Echo, VisionQuest is built around one of Marvel's mainline Avengers heroes, and that inherently comes with a deeper level of connection to the wider MCU. As for how things will connect, it remains to be seen.

Agatha All Along ended with Billy and Agatha setting off to look for his lost twin, so it's possible that a Maximoff reunion could be on the cards before the series' end, which sets up an intriguing new family in the MCU. Of course, many are also hopeful that more reveals about Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch are in store, as fans have been calling for her return since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.