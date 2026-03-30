Marvel's VisionQuest Creator Talks Season 2 Likelihood, Avengers: Doomsday & Agatha All Along Connections, And More (Exclusive)

2026's VisionQuest Disney+ series has been touted as the finale of Marvel Studios' WandaVision trilogy, continuing the tale that began in 2021 and resumed in Agatha All Along. Fans have been waiting over five years to see Paul Bettany's Vision again, as he hasn't been seen since he flew away from Westview in his new SWORD-developed body. This time around, the beloved superhero synthezoid will be on a quest to regain his memories and humanity, aided by other Tony Stark-built AIs and facing off with James Spader's Ultron once again.

The Direct spoke exclusively with VisionQuest creator and showrunner Terry Matalas on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards, where he was being honored with the prestigious Robert Forster Artist's Award for his work on Star Trek: Picard. Ahead of his first MCU series' premiere this fall, Matalas was asked whether VisionQuest could return for Season 2. While VisionQuest's fate is "up to the Marvel and Disney Gods" to decide, he confirmed that a second season is a possibility, as fans "could very much see these characters again" in the future:

The Direct: Brad Winderbaum mentioned that is the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy. Does that mean a Season 2 is probably out of the question, as in, this kind of just stands on its own? Matalas: "I think that's up to the Marvel and Disney Gods. It doesn't necessarily have to [stand on its own]. There is a group of characters in situations that are certainly on their own island, if you will. Trying to figure out how to say this... You could very much see these characters again, if you want."

Marvel Studios famously keeps its cards close to its chest with its Avengers blockbusters, so, as one would expect, the VisionQuest showrunner said he "can't comment" about whether the show sets up Doomsday or Secret Wars:

The Direct: Can fans hope that this particular show might pave the way into some of these upcoming 'Avenger' films? At least in a little way? Matalas: "That I can't comment on at all."

While Malalas couldn't comment on VisionQuest's potential Avengers: Doomsday connections, the showrunner revealed there is "definitely connective tissue" to Agatha All Along via Tommy Maximoff:

The Direct: With 'Agatha All Along' having just come out, how much connective tissue between those two shows directly can you tease that there might be? Matalas: "There's definitely connective tissue. Specifically when it comes to—let me think about what I'm allowed to say,—if you watched Agatha, you certainly know there's a Tommy Maximoff out there somewhere. So that may or may not play into this."

Marvel Studios previously confirmed that VisionQuest will flip the script on Agatha All Along's biggest theme, diving into fatherhood in the way it explored motherhood, making "parenthood" the focus of the WandaVision trilogy.

The Direct also quizzed Matalas on how VisionQuest will explore a new side of its titular superhero over a decade into his MCU journey. He teased that Paul Bettany's hero will go through an "identity quest" after his resurrection:

The Direct: So, this show is about Vision. We've seen Vision a lot, right? What is it about him in this show that is going to offer a new side to that character that we've never really even been a part of a lot? Matalas: "You're meeting a Vision who has died and come back to life, who is sort of reconnecting with his memories, and his feelings, and is going through a bit of an identity quest."

How Marvel Studios' WandaVision Saga Will Continue After VisionQuest

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios created its early Disney+ ventures as limited series with no plan for second seasons, but it is now prioritizing multi-season shows. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum confirmed that some shows that were "caught in the middle" of that change could return for a Season 2 if people watch." However, he didn't mention VisionQuest in that group, instead singling out Wonder Man and Marvel Zombies.

That certainly paints the picture that VisionQuest itself is a one-and-done, especially since it serves as Season 3 of the WandaVision saga. Instead, it seems more likely that fans will see key characters such as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, as well as their sons Billy and Tommy, spin off into other projects.

While an MCU insider recently stated that WandaVision is "obligatory" viewing for the next Avengers movies, there was no word on its sequels, Agatha All Along and VisionQuest. For now, no characters from Disney+'s WandaVision trilogy have been announced for Doomsday, but that doesn't mean they don't have secret roles or are being saved for Secret Wars the following year.

Beyond the well-documented rumors of a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a Champions Disney+ series for after Secret Wars that could bring back Joe Locke's Wiccan and Ruaridh Mollica's Speed in major roles alongside other young heroes like Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and Kate Bishop.