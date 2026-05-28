Deadpool Will Officially Return In 2026 Before Avengers: Doomsday

Deadpool's next appearance has finally been confirmed, and it's sooner than expected. After two appearances under 20th Century Fox (three, if you count X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Ryan Reynolds entered the MCU sandbox in July 2024 with Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman. For the time being, Marvel Studios hasn't announced Deadpool's appearance in this December's Avengers: Doomsday or next year's Secret Wars, although he has been heavily rumored to feature in both, according to reputable scoopers and outlets.

Marvel Animation officially released X-Men '97 Season 2's first trailer, which left fans' jaws on the floor with a surprise cameo from a sword-wielding Deadpool. This marks Deadpool's second appearance under the Marvel Studios umbrella ahead of his rumored comeback in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Animation

Interestingly, X-Men '97's original showrunner, Beau DeMayo, who vacated the Disney+ series ahead of the Season 1 premiere, confirmed that Deadpool was "off-limits" during his time on the show, although that rule may be no more.

While the Merc With a Mouth has finally made his way into X-Men '97, it comes with a major catch, as this isn't actually Wade Wilson, but rather the shape-shifting mutant Morph assuming his form for as yet unclear reasons.

Marvel Animation

Deadpool never truly appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series (to which X-Men '97 acts as a sequel), although the series confirmed his existence and hinted at a past with Wolverine and Sabertooth, perhaps through the Weapon X program.

Morph once transformed into Deadpool to taunt Wolverine in the original cartoon, and he may be doing the same here in X-Men '97 Season 2. The upcoming season will debut the most savage version of Wolverine yet, so it stands to reason that he may end up fighting some of his X-Men allies in the far future wasteland.

Marvel Animation

Deadpool's X-Men '97 suit appears to be almost identical to the one that Morph shifted into last time in the classic '90s cartoon. However, it is noticeably different from Reynolds' live-action suit as it sports a more militaristic look, reflecting the iconic mutant's 20th-century mercenary-like appearance.

Marvel Studios / Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 Season 2 will officially premiere on Disney+ on July 1, though it's unclear how far into the nine-episode season Deadpool's cameo falls. If the rumors pull through and Ryan Reynolds does reprise Wade Wilson in Avengers: Doomsday, he will be seen again on December 18, only in theaters.

When Will Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Truly Enter the MCU?

X-Men '97 began just months before Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in theaters in July 2024. Marvel Studios may have been waiting for Ryan Reynolds to usher in the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut before opening the floodgates to his inclusion in other projects, such as X-Men '97 Season 2 and Avengers: Doomsday.

It has been heavily reported that Reynolds' Deadpool will return this December in Avengers 5 alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Some spoilery Doomsday leaks revealed that Deadpool and Wolverine will face Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man as their two universes collide in a devastating Incursion.

It seems unlikely that Deadpool's role in the Phase 6 blockbuster will go much beyond that, although scooper Daniel Richtman claimed that he will enjoy a "major role" in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars by comparison. As such, it seems fans will be waiting until next December to truly see how the Merc With a Mouth interacts with other MCU superheroes as he dials back his outrageous fourth-wall-breaking comedy and brutal violence for a PG-13 rating.

Not much is certain about Deadpool's future after that, beyond the fact that Reynolds confirmed that Wade Wilson will step back to a "supporting" role going forward. The A-lister is currently writing a new team-up movie for Phase 7 or later that includes Deadpool alongside other mutant characters.

As X-Men '97 will extend through to at least Season 4, perhaps there may be room to finally explore this universe's Deadpool and his cryptic past with Wolverine in future seasons. Even if the only glimmer of Deadpool in Season 2 is through a disguised Morph, his cameo may open more doors down the line.

Marvel Animation could also utilize Deadpool in Marvel Zombies, the TV-MA post-apocalyptic series expected to return for Season 2 on Disney+. The Merc With a Mouth would feel right at home in the undead epic, allowing his adult nature to shine through in a way that is rarely an option for the MCU due to its family focus.

However, the studio is unlikely to fork out the A-list Reynolds' hefty price tag for a TV appearance, thereby requiring a recast for voiceovers. There is precedent for that happening, as Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., and other MCU actors had stand-ins for What If...? and other animated projects, but it will be especially tough for Deadpool, given how closely he has become linked to the brand and character.