Deadpool's MCU future just got an update from actor Ryan Reynolds that is bound to disappoint many longtime fans. Reynolds has now played Deadpool four times, beginning with X-Men Origins: Wolverine (a widely panned alternate take on the character) and continuing with his R-rated trilogy that began under 20th Century Fox and concluded under Marvel Studios. 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine was a billion-dollar-grossing team-up that finally united him with Hugh Jackman's Logan and became the highest-earning R-rated movie of all time.

Speaking with TODAY's Sunday Sitdown Live, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he doesn't expect to "center [Deadpool] again" after 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, hinting that he will step back to a "supporting character" role going forward:

"I don't think I'm going to center [Deadpool] again. I think he's a supporting character, you know? He’s a guy that’s great in a group."

Wade Wilson stepping back into a supporting role for the first time since X-Men Origins: Wolverine, after leading his own Deadpool trilogy, marks the end of an era of the Merc With a Mouth exclusively being a leading man in live-action. That new era may begin this year with Deadpool's spoilery role in Avengers: Doomsday.

The news comes after Reynolds declared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Deadpool 4 would feel "iterative and redundant," saying that he simply "can't really do that again," despite his 2024 billion-dollar hit.

"Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can’t really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn’t mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful."

He also confirmed on Sunday Sitdown Live that he has "some stuff kind of written" on his next Marvel movie. The project is one of several X-Men-centric movies in development for Phase 7 and beyond, with the Merc With a Mouth expected to join up with three or four members of the mutant roster.

Why 'Deadpool 4' Will Be Very Different (Team-Up & Release Predictions)

Marvel Studios

Now that Wade Wilson is finally part of the Marvel Studios family, the studio is expected to feature Deadpool in multiple upcoming movies. That future reportedly includes appearances in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, thrusting Deadpool into his first PG-13 roles since X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Now that the door is opening to a PG-13 Deadpool in the MCU, Ryan Reynolds' mystery ensemble movie could be for any age demographic. That could bring major changes for the character's infamous humor, especially as a step back into the supporting realm could see his fourth-wall-breaking scrapped altogether.

It's tough to tell which superheroes Deadpool will pair with in Reynolds' script, although many have theorized that it may involve a fresh take on X-Force. Alternatively, Reynolds could lean into his Canadian roots by placing his anti-hero alongside members of Alpha Flight, the nation's premier superhero team.

Jeff Sneider recently claimed on The Hot Mic that the next Deadpool flick could be Marvel Studios' first movie to start filming after Avengers: Secret Wars. If true, Reynolds could grab the MCU's untitled Phase 7 date that is set for May 5, 2028, claiming the peak summer position after Deadpool & Wolverine's success.