After 7 Years, Marvel Studios Finally Gives Us the MCU Reunion The World Has Waited For

Seven years after they parted ways, MCU fans will get to witness a heartfelt and epic reunion between two of the franchise’s cornerstone heroes in Avengers: Doomsday. At the end of different MCU phases, and even more so at the end of sagas, some characters who have a lot of history and strong relationships have to say goodbye. Whether one character is killed on-screen or they simply choose to walk away from the superhero life, the moment often brings a tear to the eyes of the viewer. However, scenes such as those also present the opportunity for those same characters to reunite in unexpected and/or major ways, which is exactly what is happening in Avengers: Doomsday.



The first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has not been revealed publicly yet, but those who attended CinemaCon were able to see the footage. Within that collection of shots and scenes from the upcoming film (which could end up being the biggest movie of all time) was a reunion between two of the MCU’s biggest heroes of all time, Steve Rogers and Thor.



Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth were both confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday prior to the screening of this trailer at CinemaCon. Their roles were teased as being extremely important in the movie, but the teaser was the first time that it was revealed they would be officially reuniting.





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In the footage, Thor was featured much more heavily than Steve was. For example, Thor gave an angry but inspiring speech about how dire the situation will be in Doomsday. Many fans assume he is talking about Doctor Doom in the trailer, and that is possible, but he could also be referencing the incursions, which put the entirety of the universe in jeopardy:

"I fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together, and they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scare me far less than this one. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together. Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this: if you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. But mark my words, we're going to need a miracle."

It is also worth noting that Thor seemingly appeared behind Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four in the New Avengers’ tower. In total, a shot inside the tower included John Walker, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Sam Wilson, Scott Lang, Thor, and Joaquin Torres. However, the Fantastic Four are also present in the scene.



Notably, a shot from the trailer also featured Thor outside the X-Mansion. Specifically, while wielding Stormbreaker, he walked toward Doctor Doom. Then, in a later shot, Doom stopped Thor from attacking him with Stormbreaker.



However, undoubtedly the biggest moment in the entire trailer came at the very end. Thor was featured in yet another shot, but this time he was holding Mjolnir instead of Stormbreaker. A familiar voice called out, saying, "Hey, pal." At that moment, Thor came face-to-face with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

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Thor exclaimed that it was "not possible" that Steve had returned, but Steve proved that it was the same version of himself who had been in the trenches with Thor in the past by holding out his hand and calling Mjolnir to his side, proving he was also still worthy to hold the hammer.

Notably, that ending scene was the only shot in which Steve was featured. He did show up in the first teaser, where he could be seen holding a baby, but in the official trailer that was shown at CinemaCon, he only popped up at the very end of the footage.

It is also worth noting that Steve looked different in the full trailer, as his hair was long and he was sporting a bit of a beard, not dissimilar to his character design in Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans will have to wait until Avengers: Doomsday is released on December 16 to see Steve reunite with other major MCU characters and to see the reunions of other characters from the franchise. However, since the Doomsday trailer has already been revealed to some people and everyone is able to read descriptions of the footage, this particular reunion was given to fans before the movie's release.

Steve and Thor's Reunion Reveals More About Avengers: Doomsday Than Fans Think

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The last time Thor and Steve saw each other would have been at Tony Stark's funeral in Avengers: Endgame. However, they never actually got to say a proper goodbye to one another. They really didn't even converse on-screen at the funeral, and Thor wasn't around to see Steve take the Infinity Stones back and then return as an old man who deemed Sam Wilson the new Captain America.

So, their Avengers: Doomsday reunion finally puts them back together on-screen, and if it does serve as the last MCU appearance for either character, it could finally give them a proper chance to say goodbye to each other.

However, their mere presence and reunion prove a lot about Avengers: Doomsday that fans may not even realize. Since they both showed up at the end of the main trailer and were featured together, it reinforces the idea that Steve Rogers and Thor are the two main protagonists of Avengers: Doomsday.

It has already been teased and reported that they will have major roles, but their appearances in the trailer essentially confirm that they will be leading the charge against Doom and the incursions. It also gives more credibility to Doom as an antagonist and to Doomsday as a film, since Steve is having to leave his perfect life behind and come back to fight as an Avenger.