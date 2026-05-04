Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer Features 6 Marvel Heroes Powerful Enough To Take Down Doctor Doom

The new trailer for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday includes half a dozen heroes powerful enough to defeat Doctor Doom. Doom is teased to be the MCU's biggest villain, setting the stage for him to be a near-unstoppable force of nature when he makes his return on the big screen. This means the film's heroes will have to bring everything they have just to stand a chance of coming out victorious.

Doctor Doom is regarded as one of the most powerful villains in Marvel history, officially boasting a 31 score on the official Marvel website. Below are his official stats, rated out of seven points each:

Marvel

Durability: 6

Fighting Skills: 4

Intelligence: 6

Speed: 5

Strength: 4

Energy: 6

Total = 31

While Doomsday's first trailer was shown only at CinemaCon 2026, it features five characters who are powerful enough (based on statistics and other factors) to take down Victor von Doom. Although more characters will be revealed later who are strong enough to hold their own against this all-powerful antagonist, Marvel has not yet shown off the entire roster of heroes in this movie. Avengers: Doomsday debuts in theaters on December 18.

6 Avengers: Doomsday Heroes Who Could Beat Doctor Doom

Thor (Power Level 32)

Marvel Studios

Durability: 6

Fighting Skills: 4

Intelligence: 2

Speed: 7

Strength: 7

Energy: 6

Total = 32

Chris Hemsworth's Thor will make his 10th appearance in the live-action MCU, returning to action as the God of Thunder, Thor. Having almost defeated Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, it is no surprise that Hemsworth has a chance to beat Doctor Doom in this new movie.

While Thor and Doom are tied in the first three categories and Doom leads by four in intelligence, the Asgardian boasts two more Speed points and three more Strength points, giving him one more point overall (32) than the Latverian leader. The trailer showed him delivering a passionate speech before swinging his weapon at Doom, and although Doom stopped him easily, their battles will be epic.

Professor X (Power Level 28)

Marvel Studios

Durability: 4

Fighting Skills: 4

Intelligence: 7

Speed: 2

Strength: 4

Energy: 7

Total = 28

Following a long run in 20th Century Fox's X-Men universe, Sir Patrick Stewart will return as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday. This will be his second appearance in the MCU after 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, following 17 years of work in the X-Men saga between 2000 and 2017.

While the only two categories Professor X has over Doom are Energy and Intelligence, he comes only three points behind Doom when combining all their abilities. He is also known as one of the most powerful telepaths in Marvel Comics, giving him a chance to give Doom problems if they do come face-to-face.

Sentry (Power Level 28)

Marvel Studios

Durability: 6

Fighting Skills: 2

Intelligence: 5

Speed: 5

Strength: 7

Energy: 3

Total = 28

Lewis Pullman delivered his interpretation of Robert Reynolds, better known as Sentry, in 2025's Thunderbolts*. Doomsday will mark his second appearance in the MCU, after he came into Thunderbolts* described as more powerful than all the Avengers put together.

In the comics, while Bob trails Doom by three points overall (28), he nearly doubles Doom's stats in strength with seven points against Doom's four. This gives him the chance to lay into Doom physically, using his strength to wear the villain down before Doom can use his other skills to get the advantage.

Shang-Chi (Total Power 25)

Marvel Studios

Durability: 4

Fighting Skills: 7

Intelligence: 4

Speed: 4

Strength: 3

Energy: 3

Total = 25

Simu Liu is set to make his second appearance in the MCU as Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday. While he was only seen fighting Channing Tatum's Gambit in the CinemaCon Doomsday trailer, he will be a major force with the Avengers when they go up against Doom.

Trailing or tied with Doom in six categories, Shang-Chi ranks significantly higher in fighting skills, with seven points compared to Doom's four. Given that he will have the Ten Rings in this movie as well, his martial arts skills, combined with the power of those rings, may help him not to get annihilated by Doomsday's main villain.

Namor (Total Power 23)

Marvel Studios

Durability: 6

Fighting Skills: 4

Intelligence: 2

Speed: 3

Strength: 6

Energy: 2

Total = 23

Following his debut as the main villain in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tenoch Huerta will be back in action as Namor the Sub-Mariner in Avengers: Doomsday. This will be his first time playing a more heroic role in the MCU, but he will have to bring everything in his arsenal to stop Doom and his allies.

While Namor falls well short of Doom in most categories, his Strength levels outclass Doom's by two points. Similar to characters like Shang-Chi and Sentry, Namor's best bet, interestingly, is to get into a hand-to-hand fight with Doom and see what he can land from a power perspective.

BONUS: Loki (Total Power 32)

Marvel Television

Durability: 6

Fighting Skills: 3

Intelligence: 5

Speed: 7

Strength: 5

Energy: 6

Total = 32

While Tom Hiddleston's Loki did not appear in the first Doomsday trailer (or any of the four trailers that were publicly released), he is one of the only characters outside of Thor whose stats rank higher than Doom.

Falling just short in Fighting Skills, Loki has higher or equal stats to Doom in every other category, giving him more overall points as well. Although Loki's role in this movie is still unclear, he may be able to use his status and power as the God of Stories to give the Avengers a fighting chance against this film's main villain.