Marvel Writer Reveals MCU’s New Most Powerful Superhero

For years, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have debated which superhero holds the title of the strongest. Top contenders have ranged from Thor, especially after he obtained Stormbreaker, to Captain Marvel, the Hulk, and Scarlet Witch. But heading into Phase 6, Marvel Studios has already answered that fan-favorite question and officially shifted the MCU power hierarchy.

First introduced in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, Robert "Bob" Reynolds or Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman, now owns the title of the MCU's most powerful, and this is huge for several reasons. Not only is Sentry a newcomer and not one of the original or even seasoned Avengers, but this particular powerhouse isn't entirely in control of his abilities, and there could be major consequences if he uses them.

Marvel Studios screenwriter Eric Pearson revealed the change in a featurette, as reported by Gizmodo. In it, he touched on Sentry’s complicated origin and his complexities before confirming Lewis Pullman’s Sentry is officially the MCU’s new “most powerful superhero:"

"The Sentry is this experiment gone wrong, or gone right accidentally. He unknowingly has become the most powerful superhero."

Marvel Studios

In Marvel Comics, Robert Reynolds' Sentry is also incredibly powerful, but that power also comes with problems. As a superhero, Sentry simultaneously operated as a villain called The Void, even though he was unaware of that himself.

Similarly, in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, Robert "Bob" Reynolds is a former drug addict who participated in Project Sentry, a program designed to create the ultimate superhero. Unlike the other test subjects, Bob survived but with a wiped memory. When Valentina Allegra de Fontaine discovers Bob, she seizes the opportunity, gives him a suit, and names him Sentry. However, his dark alter ego, Void, is ultimately unleashed and wreaks havoc by bringing people into its consciousness.

After the Thunderbolts help Bob break free of the Void, which he later has no memory of, he stays with the team that Val rebrands as the New Avengers. But as revealed in Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, Bob is avoiding using his Sentry powers to keep the Void at bay.

Thunderbolts* will be available for digital purchase on Tuesday, July 1. Lewis Pullman's Sentry, along with the Thunderbolts* cast, are confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday.

Is Sentry the New Captain Marvel?

Marvel Studios' decision to confirm Sentry as the MCU's new top-tier is significant. With so many heroes and abilities assembling for Avengers: Doomsday, fans should know heading into the film who stacks up against whom.

Still, MCU fans have seen this kind of all-powerful hero setup before, most notably with Captain Marvel. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers was teased as the key to stopping Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. However, she was largely absent for much of Endgame until the final battle, likely due to her overwhelming power. In fact, keeping her off Earth became a frustrating trend for the character, as her abilities meant there was little to no challenge for her or other MCU heroes.

Marvel Studios' crowning of Sentry as its most powerful before relegating him to the sidelines has a familiar tune. But hopefully, Marvel Studios won't opt for the predictable but rather embrace the unique circumstances of a character who "unknowingly has become the most powerful" and isn't in control.

Thunderbolts* already surprised audiences with its grounded, character-driven focus, which is something Captain Marvel struggled to achieve. Hopefully, Sentry can be an example of how a mega-powered hero can be done right and without undercutting the stakes.

