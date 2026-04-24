Avengers: Doomsday's New Trailer Features 5 Major Marvel Fights

Avengers: Doomsday is set to showcase some high-stakes clashes between heroes and villains as the Multiverse is on the brink of destruction. Marvel Studios unveiled the first official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday exclusively to attendees at CinemaCon 2026, featuring memorable scenes of Multiversal crossovers, a glimpse at Thor and Steve Rogers' reunion, and a terrifying showcase of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Among the trailer's most standout moments were the intense hero-versus-hero battles, as characters (mostly the Avengers and the X-Men) from colliding universes clashed while desperately fighting to protect their own realities, a tense premise that makes it genuinely hard to pick a side.

Every Major Marvel Fight Confirmed In Avengers: Doomsday

Thor Vs. Doom

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The most-talked-about moment in the official Avengers: Doomsday trailer from CinemaCon was the clash between Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Doctor Doom.

In the footage, Thor leaps at a fully armored Doctor Doom with Stormbreaker for an overhead strike. However, Doom casually stops the axe mid-swing with one hand, and he barely flinched. Despite Thor's god-like power, the fact that Doom singlehandedly prevented his attack proves how terrifying and formidable this new Marvel ending really is.

The brutal clash also makes it clear that Doom could kill Thor with shocking ease, which is bad news for the rest of the lesser-powered heroes.

This moment in the trailer serves as the big-bad introduction for Doom, and it could be why Thor gets humbled early, leading to his prayer to Odin seen in the second Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer.

Gambit Vs. Shang-Chi

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Another tense moment seen in the Doomsday trailer is the fight between Shang-Chi and Gambit. The pair of master combatants were seen duking it out inside the X-Mansion, fighting over a misunderstanding that may have been set up by Victor von Doom's manipulation.

Gambit is simply defending home turf while Shang-Chi arrives amid the chaos, believing that the X-Men are the villains and possibly responsible for the incursions.

Some fans have pointed out that Shang-Chi would win if it were purely hand-to-hand combat, while Gambit would come out on top if the fight were based on power abilities.

Yelena Vs. Mystique

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Another epic clash between two unlikely opponents is between Rebecca Romijn's Mystique and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova (the leader of the New Avengers).

The trailer showed Mystique shapeshifting into Yelena mid-fight, creating a mirror-match showdown between the pair of female anti-heroes.

The reason for their fighting could be the confirmed clash between the X-Men and the Avengers over the incursions, with both groups believing the other is an invading force or responsible for the collapse of their respective Earths.

Avengers Vs. X-Men

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After a long wait, Avengers: Doomsday will finally showcase the much-awaited clash between the Avengers and the X-Men on the big screen, presumably due to Doctor Doom's manipulation and mind games, and the presence of the incursions.

The core premise of Doomsday ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠revolves around three universes slamming together, and this situation instantly creates distrust among heroes. While the Fantastic Four and Earth-616's Avengers find common ground, the X-Men see them as intruders trying to destroy their Earth to save theirs.

Outside of the aforementioned Shang-Chi and Gambit fight and Yelena and Mystique clash, memorable, high-stakes clashes between the likes of Cyclops and Sam Wilson, Beast and Winter Soldier, and Magneto and Thor could happen at some point in the film.

Namor Vs. Sue Storm / Fantastic Four?

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Avengers: Doomsday's official trailer revealed that the desert seen in the fourth Wakandan-related teaser was actually the drained ocean floor (which explains why Namor is so pissed).

The footage showed Tenoch Huerta's Namor flying while Sue Storm screamed as a tidal wave rose above her, indicating that Namor was protective of his territory upon seeing new faces like the Fantastic Four.

This clash could simply be a misunderstanding on Namor's end, and it will be up to Shuri to stop him from attacking their new allies from another universe.

BONUS: Nightcrawler Vs. Mr. Fantastic / Fantastic Four

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In May 2025, Alan Cumming spoiled that his Nightcrawler will seemingly fight Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards at one point in Avengers: Doomsday, with him noting that he hit "Pascal against the head:"

"... And I'm sort of learning these fights, I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' They said, 'You're fight– you're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head or something. It's just that I can't quite believe– especially 'cause it was such a long time ago, but actually that's quite a nice thing I think is about life and about as you get older, that things come back. They always do and people come back and it's actually a really nice thing about getting older."

This matchup has the potential to be a standout, thanks to the pair's contrasting abilities. Nightcrawler's lightning-fast teleportation and swordplay, colliding with Reed Richards' elastic stretching and near-limitless durability, promise some of the creative and entertaining sequences in Doomsday.