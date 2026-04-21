Avengers: Doomsday’s New Trailer Just Introduced the 6th-Ever MCU Character to Stop Thor's Weapon

The Avengers: Doomsday trailer shown at CinemaCon is chock-full of jaw-dropping moments. The X-Men are featured prominently, with Gambit even getting to throw down with the MCU's best hand-to-hand fighter, Shang-Chi. However, as great as it will be to see the franchise's new faces get a chance to shine on the biggest stage, it's still the old heads that are grabbing the headlines.

Thor takes center stage in the new look at Doomsday, explaining to his fellow heroes that they will have to dig deep if they want any chance of defeating their newest enemy, Doctor Doom. The God of Thunder speaks from experience, as the trailer showed him facing off against Robert Downey Jr.'s villain alone.

Typically, Thor makes quick work of his opponents. After all, he did claim the title of "strongest Avenger" following his rigged battle with Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok. But Doom puts brains and brawn together to create a particularly interesting matchup for the Asgardian.

Based on all of the descriptions for the Doomsday trailer that came out of CinemaCon, Thor charges at Doom with his trusty axe, Stormbreaker, only for the villain to stop the attack with one hand. Of course, Stormbreaker has wiped out armies without much effort, so seeing it go down without a fight is something to note.

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In the comics, Doom's bag of tricks usually features its fair share of magic, a power system that Thor is familiar with. The multiverse creates endless possibilities, though, meaning the MCU's latest big bad could be invincible. Fortunately, Thor will have another veteran hero in his corner when fists start flying.

Doomsday features the return of Steve Rogers, who also receives plenty of love in the movie's first official trailer. The hero formerly known as Captain America reunites with Thor and calls Mjolnir to his hand, picking up right where he left off in Avengers: Endgame. And his return to the fray couldn't come at a better time because the odds are stacked against the God of Thunder as he enters the twilight of his superhero career.

MCU Characters Who Have Rendered Thor's Weapons Obsolete

Odin

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Long before he had any children, Odin, the ruler of Asgard, had the Dwarves of Nidavellir forge Mjolnir, an incredibly powerful hammer. Thor eventually got his hands on the weapon and used it recklessly. That didn't sit right with the Allfather, so he made the only decision he could.

In Thor, Odin took Mjolnir from his son and enchanted it, making it so that only someone worthy of wielding it could pick it up. A trip to New Mexico without any of his powers put the God of Thunder in the right headspace and allowed him to reclaim his favorite accessory.

Malekith

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The Asgardians beat the Dark Elves so badly that the villains had to take a 5,000-year siesta. They returned in Thor: The Dark World and sought the power of the Aether, which was later revealed to be the Reality Stone. When the Dark Elves' leader, Malekith, completed his goal, he was feeling pretty good, even when Thor showed up.

The power of an Infinity Stone made it so that Mjolnir had a great deal of trouble dealing damage to its target. It was only after Jane Foster and her crew threw the Convergence out of whack that Thor was able to find an opening and use his hammer to finish off the threat for good.

Hela

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For most of their lives, Loki and Thor were under the impression that they were Odin's only children. And after Loki's true lineage came to light, Thor stood alone as the heir to Asgard's throne. However, Thor: Ragnarok changed everything when it introduced Hela, Odin's firstborn, whom he sealed away for being too ruthless.

Hela was freed after Odin's death in Ragnarok's opening moments. And instead of breaking bread with her brothers, she grabbed Mjolnir, a weapon she once wielded, and shattered it into pieces. Thor spent the rest of the movie unearthing the power within him.

Thanos

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Without his hammer, Thor stood no chance against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Venturing to Nidavellir and forging Stormbreaker helped even the playing field. When the God of Thunder went after the Mad Titan for the second time, he had him beat. The only problem was that he took his eye off the prize and allowed Thanos to snap his fingers.

But the events of Infinity War didn't earn Thanos a spot on this list. In Avengers: Endgame, the villain's 2014 variant took on a rusty Thor during the Battle of Earth. He grabbed Stormbreaker and nearly took out the Asgardian for good. Fortunately, Steve intervened by using Mjolnir for the first time.

Gorr

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The gods did Gorr no favors in Thor: Love and Thunder. After losing his daughter, he decided to seek vengeance against those he prayed to, which put him on a collision course with Thor. Gorr stole Asgard's children in an attempt to lure Thor out, and the plan went off without a hitch.

But Gorr wasn't after Thor's head (at least not yet); he wanted to get his hands on Stormbreaker. While calling the Bifrost, Thor lost his axe and had to visit Zeus to get a boost. Gorr didn't keep Stormbreaker for good, but he certainly made the most of his time with it.