Avengers: Doomsday Is Confirmed to Include 12 Characters Stronger Than Steve Rogers

Chris Evans' Steve Rogers will officially return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, but there will be at least a dozen other characters in that film who are stronger than him. During Steve's tenure as Captain America, he proved that he was one of the strongest and most powerful members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Some of Steve's great feats throughout the MCU include holding back a helicopter while it tried to take off, matching Thanos' raw strength when he went face-to-face with the Mad Titan on Wakanda, and the infamous elevator scene where he took out more than a handful of HYDRA agents by himself.

Steve has been responsible for other great moments throughout the franchise, and many fans are excited to see what he will accomplish in Avengers: Doomsday, but he could go up against more than a few formidable opponents at different points in the film. Luckily, he will also have some extremely strong allies as well, though.

All 12 Avengers: Doomsday Characters Who Are Stronger Than Steve Rogers

Shuri

Marvel Studios

Shuri by herself is no match for the former Captain America, but in the Black Panther suit, she is on the same playing field as Steve, and probably even a bit stronger. Because of the technology infused into the Black Panther suit, the person who wears it (in this case, it would be Shuri) is granted superhuman strength, speed, and agility.

It is also worth noting that Shuri is a certified genius, so the abilities granted to her through her suit, coupled with her intelligence, make her a more dangerous figure than Steve. While Shuri is still incredibly powerful, she is still not even close to being the strongest character who will appear in the film.

Ant-Man

Marvel Studios

Ant-Man may not seem like he could take on someone like Steve Rogers, but as he has proved on many occasions, he has a trick up his sleeve. Thanks to Pym Particles, Scott Lang can shrink or grow to different sizes, which would give him the upper hand in a fight with nearly anyone, even Steve.

As seen in Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame, he can even grow to the size of a giant. When he does so, his strength scales with his size.

The only drawback to Ant-Man's growing ability is that he can't hold it for an extremely long time. If Steve could find a way to stay safe from Ant-Man's attacks, he could wait until Scott is out of stamina and then easily beat him.

Gambit

Marvel Studios

Channing Tatum will be reprising his Deadpool & Wolverine role in Avengers: Doomsday, meaning that, for the first time in on-screen history, Gambit will stand alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Gambit is a Mutant who possesses a lot of superhuman abilities, including superhuman strength, durability, speed, agility, reflexes, and accuracy.

The character is also a master at martial arts and is extremely gifted with a staff, so he can fight enemies in different ways. It is also worth mentioning that Gambit can control kinetic energy and influence the way it moves throughout objects, granting him even more of an upper hand when in a fight.

In truth, Gambit is one of the strongest characters in the entire MCU, and many fans are hoping to see his full powers unleashed in Doomsday. When compared directly to Steve Rogers, Gambit is quite a bit stronger. Still, there are multiple names that stand above him.

Cyclops

20th Century Studios

Like Gambit, James Marsden's Cyclops is a Mutant who is extremely powerful. He might not be as strong as Steve Rogers or Gambit on a physical level, but his optic blast outranks both of them.

Essentially, Cyclops can emit an insanely powerful beam of concussive energy from his eyes. He can't turn the energy release off or cause it to stop, which is why he wears his iconic glasses. Nothing Steve Rogers, Ant-Man, Shuri, or Gambit could do would be able to stop Cyclop's blast. However, it would be interesting to see how the Black Panther suit would handle it, since the suit can absorb powerful impacts and turn them into usable force.

The Invisible Woman

Marvel Studios

Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman) was granted powers after she was exposed to cosmic radiation. This radiation allowed her to manipulate electromagnetic force fields, which can cause her to turn invisible, turn other objects invisible, and create protective force fields around her.

However, as seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Sue can also emit force field blasts to deal damage to enemies or objects. Like Shuri, it is also important to note that the Invisible Woman is also extremely intelligent.

Sue's electromagnetic manipulation makes her a stronger character than Steve Rogers. She was able to go up against Galactus, one of the most powerful beings in the universe.

The Thing

Marvel Studios

Ben Grimm (aka the Thing) is another member of the Fantastic Four who got his powers when he ventured out into space and was exposed to cosmic radiation. Unlike the other members of the team, his powers could not be turned off on command, so he permanently appears as a figure made of rocks.

It is no secret that the Thing is way stronger than Steve Rogers when it comes to raw power. The Thing was able to pull a massive ship in the water in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, lift a car over his head with one hand, and run through concrete columns. The character is also more durable than Steve or any other character that has already been mentioned on this list. Because his body is basically made of rocks, he can withstand a lot of force.

Magneto

20th Century Studios

Magneto is one of the strongest characters Marvel has ever created. There is a bit of a misconception regarding his powers that he controls metal, but his abilities actually go beyond that, as he is able to control electromagnetic fields on an atomic level.

So, Magneto can manipulate magnetism any way he sees fit, but can also fly, create force fields, and shoot electromagnetic pulses. He is classified as an Omega-level Mutant, meaning he is without question one of the most powerful and potentially devastating beings on the planet.

Steve Rogers is simply no match for Magneto, nor is anyone who has come before him on this list. Anyone who even has blood inside their body is subject to manipulation from Magneto, putting him on the verge of being completely overpowered.

Loki

Marvel Television

Loki is a god, plain and simple. He was extremely powerful before the events of his self-titled Disney+ series, but now he is even more formidable. Essentially, Loki is in control of the entire Multiverse now. According to reports about Avengers: Doomsday, he will be the MacGuffin of the story, as there will be a race to get to Loki with Doom on one side and the Avengers on the other.

Loki is absolutely stronger than Steve Rogers in every way. Steve may be able to beat him up a bit if he got his hands on him, but that would be a tall task in itself. Now that he is the God of Stories, Steve and essentially every other MCU character can't even touch him.

Professor X

20th Century Studios

Professor X may be confined to a wheelchair, but his strength is not physical. Instead, it is mental. The character has been deemed to have the most powerful brain in existence and is a master of telepathy.

For instance, Professor X can create telepathic illusions, control others' minds, possess others' minds, astral project, and even communicate with any being, as he is omnilingual.

Professor X could be the most powerful character in Avengers: Doomsday.

Sentry

Marvel Studios

Sentry is essentially Marvel's version of Superman. The regular, Sentry version of the character is stronger than almost every other character in the MCU, and that is not even his most dangerous state.

As showcased in Thunderbolts*, Sentry has a dark alter-ego called the Void. The Void literally swallows anything and everything in its path, confining them to a prison filled with their worst memories.

If the Void gets unleashed by Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, it could spell disaster for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Like Loki, Thor is literally a god. Because of this, he has superhuman strength, agility, endurance, durability, etc. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thor was able to overpower Thanos. If it wasn't for Thanos' snap, Thor likely would have defeated him.

Thor's strength levels are on par with Magneto, Professor X, and Sentry. It is difficult to place one of those characters above another, since their power is nearly unfathomable and incomprehensible to the human mind.

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has not revealed what abilities Doctor Doom will have in Avengers: Doomsday. However, since he will likely be the biggest villain ever showcased in the MCU, fans will likely see the God Doom version of the character, especially if he gets his hands on Loki and is in control of the Multiverse.

If that is the case, Doom will be able to manipulate timelines and time itself, will have all sorts of magical abilities and/or sorcery, and will genuinely be the most powerful entity ever featured in the MCU.

Steve Rogers does not stand a chance against Doom in terms of strength and power. In fact, it is like comparing an ant to a giant.