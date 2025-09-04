New Thunderbolts Concept Art Reveals Sentry's Void Form Almost Looked Way Scarier (Photos)

Some new Thunderbolts* concept art revealed a scarier unused design for Lewis Pullman's The Void. Pullman's Marvel villain made his terrifying debut in the 2025 MCU epic, showing off what an unrestrained version of someone like Superman could look like in one of these comic book worlds. By the film's end, he became the blacked-out big bad, The Void.

The Void's reign over New York City resulted in the character covering the American city in a shroud of shadow, blinking citizens out of existence, and making them reexperience their most traumatic moments (which could secretly be set up for Spider-Man 4). While this consumed in darkness look was terrifying on the big screen, if some new concept art is to be believed, he could have been even more imposing.

X user @BelovaBolts shared unused concept images of Lewis Pullman's Void, revealing a spin-chilling unused design for the Thunderbolts* villain.

The concept pieces show the all-powerful Marvel villain with red glowing energy bleeding through the blackness fans saw in the final film, giving this look an almost Extremis look that audiences would be familiar with from Iron Man 3.

The unused Void design looks even more alien than what ultimately made it into Thunderbolts*, incorporating demonic, fiery elements rather than the simply all-consuming shadow he is known for.

Another image featuring the character sports a similar design, albeit one that adds even more texture to the tendrils present in these concept art pieces, giving the character a look akin to that of one of Spider-Man's various Symbiote villains (e.g., Venom and Carnage).

Thunderbolts* follows a team of unlikely heroes, brought together after being deemed expendable by the U.S. government, forced to band together to thwart the plans of the villainous Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Pullman's mysterious The Void. Directed by Beef's Jake Schreier, the acclaimed superhero team-up also stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell. Thunderbolts* is streaming on Disney+.

Will The Void Ever Return to the MCU?

Marvel Studios

By the end of Thunderbolts*, Lewis Pullman's lovable new superhero dispelled the villainous Void from his mind and is living among the New Avengers as the ultruist, golden-haired Sentry.

However, that does not mean his dark alter-ego will be gone forever. In the comics, The Void is a looming threat whenever dealing with the Sentry character, which means Pullman's MCU hero is only one bad day away from flipping to the other side of his super-powered coin.

There have been rumors that the character could return as soon as Avengers: Doomsday. Some speculated that in the 2026 team-up film, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom would utilize The Void to power his quest toward Multiversal dominance.

A home appeared on a Doomsday set map named the "Annie Reynolds' House." Annie Reynolds is notably the mother of Pullman's Bob Reynolds character, potentially hinting that the movie could head back to the trauma-fuelled alternate dimension at some point.

Hopefully, if this comes to pass, The Void's return will only be temporary, and Bob's fellow New Avengers can snap him out of his fantastical funk in time to save the Marvel Multiverse as fans know it.