New concept art revealed that Lewis Pullman's The Void was originally set to be even more terrifying in this year's Thunderbolts*. The Twisters star played a significant role in the new Jake Schreier-directed movie, bringing to life both the unsuspecting government-created superhero Sentry/Bob as well as the all-consuming shadow-based villain The Void. The Void was the embodiment of Bob's deepest and darkest secrets, who, after being provoked, enveloped New York City in a veil of darkness that made those within it experience their worst moments.

Fans got a never-before-seen look at some unused character designs for The Void in Thunderbolts*, making the villain look scarier than ever. In the final cut of the film, the character took on this photonevative look, being nothing but a human-shaped shadow with beaty white cat-like eyes peering out from the darkness at characters like Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

The new Void concept art pieces come from Marvel Studios illustrator John Staub, revealing some alternate looks for Lewis Pullman's Thunderbolts* character that the movie was looking at in development.

The most prominently featured of these concept pieces sees The Void depicted as this terrifying demonic presence, rather than a shadow incarnate like he was in the final movie.

The image shows Pullman's character as a smoky shadow surrounded by a glowing black and red cloud behind him. This is significantly different from the version in the film, which looks more like the character in Marvel Comics.

Staub also provided an up-close sneak peek at the character, wearing a suit that looks almost like crackling red electricity flowing through his chest and forming a logo that looks eerily similar to the symbiote Spider-Man icon.

Two other pieces of concept art were posted along with these. Both looked quite similar to the version fans ultimately got in the MCU, just with slight differences. The first showed the character in a photonegative look similar to the one in the movie, with more white highlights.

The other was subtler, simply being the character in his Sentry costume with some light smoke surrounding his body.

Lewis Pullman's Sentry/The Void made his MCU debut earlier this year in Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts*. He served as the movie's primary villain alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val, as a government-created superhero built through a series of horrific experiments.

By the end of the movie, The Void had been defeated (at least for now), and Pullman's character had joined the New Avengers alongside Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and David Harbour's Red Guardian.

Will Fans Ever See The Void Again?

While The Void seems to have been tamed for now, that does not mean the character is gone forever.

Lewis Pullman's Bob character vanquished his dark side by the end of Thunderbolts*, reckoning with his trauma with the help of his New Avengers teammates.

However, there have been hints that the Phase 5 villain will be back in some form sometime in the future. Pullman's Thunderbolts* character has been confirmed to be part of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and some think he could play a significant part in that movie.

Perhaps some of these concepts could come back with the release of that movie. What if fans have not seen The Void's full power yet, and this crackling energy demon take on the Void character is being saved as a leveled-up threat in the new super-powered team-up?

With rumors hinting that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is looking for a power source for his reality-bending Battleworld planet in Doomsday, a souped-up Void could be the perfect fit.