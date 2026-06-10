Spider-Noir Season 2 Contract Obligations Confirmed By Felicia Hardy Actress Li Jun Li (Should a Renewal Happen)

Spider-Noir star Li Jun Li addressed where the show stands in terms of moving into Season 2. Recently released on Amazon Prime Video and MGM+, Spider-Noir features Nicolas Cage in a live-action portrayal of Ben Reilly after voicing the character in Sony Animation's Spider-Verse movies. Following Season 1's release in May 2026, the question turns to whether more seasons could be greenlit.

Li Jun Li, who plays Cat Hardy in Spider-Noir, spoke about whether the show could continue into Season 2. Asked by The Direct during promotion for the show whether Season 2 will happen, she explained that "there are contract obligations for many" of the show's cast members. While she does not know anything about a possible next season, she hopes it will happen:

The Direct: "I have to ask the question—will a Season 2 happen? Can fans have hope for a Season 2, and are there any contract obligations for if it does happen?" Li Jun Li: "Yes, there are contract obligations for many of us. I honestly don't know anything about Season 2. I wish I knew. Of course, I love the show so much. I love Cat Hardy so much. I would love for there to be a Season 2, and it really is all dependent on you guys and the viewership."

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Li only confirmed that some of the contracts for Spider-Noir's cast would bring them back for Season 2 if it were greenlit. However, a new season has not been confirmed, as of writing. Spider-Noir is the first live-action Spider-Man TV show since a Japanese series starring Takuya Yamashiro as Spider-Man ran from 1978 to 1979.

Outside of these two shows and the original 1977 live-action Spider-Man series, starring Nicholas Hammond, multiple animated Spider-Man TV shows have been released over the last 50 years. The most recent of these programs is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+, which will continue with Season 2 this year and Season 3 in 2027.

Spider-Noir pits Ben Reilly against a horde of New York City villains, led by Brendan Gleeson's Silvermane, forcing Ben to return to his superhero persona of The Spider after a tragedy led him to step away from being a hero. Spider-Noir Season 1 is streaming in full on Amazon Prime Video and MGM+.

What Could Happen if Spider-Noir Got a Season 2?

Spider-Noir ended on a wild note, with Ben Reilly having to reveal his identity to the show's main villains before taking out most of them in battle; Li Jun Li's Cat Hardy, this show's take on Black Cat, also took out Silvermane by shooting him in the heart. After this, Reilly partnered up with his former secretary, Karen Rodriguez's Janet Ruiz, and renamed his private detective agency "Reilly & Ruiz."

This ending set up endless possibilities for where Ben Reilly could go in future episodes, should Spider-Noir get a Season 2. Now that the titular hero seems to be back in the swing of fighting crime in New York, new villains are sure to come out of the shadows after he took out Silvermane and Andrew Lewis Caldwell's Dirk Leydon, also known as Megawatt.

Considering that Spider-Noir was originally set during and just after the Great Depression, Season 2 could potentially use a time jump to give Ben Reilly new challenges to face in a changing world. With World War II only a few years away in this universe, terrifying threats worldwide could put New York City in danger. While other Marvel heroes are unlikely to show up, Spider-Man has a cache of stories in the comics deeper than almost any other hero, giving Prime Video plenty of material to use for Cage's web-slinger.