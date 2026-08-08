Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Gets Bold New Logo Ahead of Disney+ Return

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 just received a new logo that reflects Season 2's cliffhanger. The Netflix revival has made history as Marvel Studios' first-ever annual-airing live-action Disney+ show, with Season 3 already wrapped filming for release next March just four months after its second bout concluded. Season 2 left many dangling threads to explore, including Matt Murdock heading to prison after revealing his identity to the world, Luke Cage returning to New York, Heather Glenn becoming Lady Muse, and Bullseye heading overseas with Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 crew member Cory Candrilli took to Instagram to celebrate the Disney+ series wrapping production and revealed a perfect new logo ahead of its 2027 premiere. The logo depicts Man Without Fear behind three bars that are lined up as roman numerals (III) to represent Born Again's third season.

Marvel Television

The MCU has used a wide variety of imagery over the last few years to promote Born Again, often keeping Daredevil's costume at the heart of it all, which is fitting as it has truly become a symbol for all of New York by now.

Marvel Television

In the way that Season 1 highlighted Murdock's face under the cowl, Season 2 omitted it altogether to make it clear that it was all about Daredevil. This time around, the Man Without Fear was working from within the shadows to take on Mayor Kingpin, and he even got a new black-painted suit to go along with it.

Marvel Television

Strangely, the doubled Ds were similarly used in promotion for Season 1, despite the fact that, much like the Netflix show, they never appeared on his costume.

Marvel Television

Season 2's doubled Ds were faded and dripping to highlight the murky side of Daredevil's antics as he led a resistance against Mayor Fisk, but they also have a much more literal purpose, as Matt finally painted them onto his new black suit.

Marvel Television

Marvel Television previously revealed another logo for Born Again's return that confirmed Season 3's four main storylines. The Disney+ series is expected to return next March, landing in between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, although it will take place before either of the Multiversal blockbusters.

What's Next for Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

As Born Again Season 3 will officially leap forward around "a year or so," closer to the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Murdock should be comfortably seasoned in the prison environment when the Disney+ show returns.

The secret may be out when it comes to Murdock's identity, but that won't stop him from wearing a makeshift Daredevil costume behind bars as he contends with Wilson Fisk's former AVTF officers that he has been imprisoned alongside. But that's not to say that the Man Without Fear will be in prison all season, as Daredevil is expected to hit the streets and team up with his fellow Defenders.

Fans have already caught sneak peaks at Charlie Cox in his new Daredevil suit from Season 3's production in New York, confirming that he will soon be free. It's tough to imagine a legally-minded hero like Murdock escaping prison, unless it is to take down a greater threat terrorizing the Big Apple, but perhaps he will be pardoned as the city shifts back to a pro-vigilante mindset after Brand New Day.

Thanks to set photos, fans already know that Murdock will cross paths with his old flame Elektra once again after getting out of prison, while another ex-girlfriend, Heather Glenn, becomes serial killer Lady Muse. Dealing with those complicated situations, his ongoing relationship with Karen Page, readjusting to a free life, and uncovering Wilson Fisk's return to New York City.