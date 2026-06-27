Marvel Studios Confirms Major Time Jump For Phase 6

The MCU's Phase 6 will officially have a major time jump in one Disney+ series next year. The Phase 6 timeline has been complicated, to say the least, as it began in the '60s on Earth-828 before returning to Earth-616 to leap historically far into the past for Eyes of Wakanda. After that, the MCU's next crucial project was Disney+'s Wonder Man, which had events across 2026 and 2027's Hollywood, arriving just two months before Daredevil: Born Again depicted the fall of Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk in October 2027.

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum confirmed to ScreenRant that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will jump forward "a year or so" after Season 2. As last season concluded in October 2027, Season 3 will leap into Fall 2028 when it arrives next year as one of the final Disney+ shows in the MCU's Phase 6 slate:

"There will be a small time jump, but it's not too significant. It's not like we're jumping ahead five years or anything. We're probably jumping ahead a year or so, kind of like the real-life distance between seasons."

Marvel Television

The time jump naturally has consequences for Season 3, as it means Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will have spent a whole year behind bars. Only time will tell what impact that has on crime in Hell's Kitchen, especially with Kingpin exiled overseas, but there is reason to believe another Daredevil as picked up the slack.

Consequentially, despite releasing between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars on Disney+ in 2027, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is bypassing the Multiversal chaos altogether by setting itself in Fall 2028. The street-level saga will likely be set shortly after Spider-Man: Brand New Day but before Doomsday.

At this point in the MCU, Charlie Cox's Daredevil has had one of the longest superhero careers, as his Netflix series' events began 2014, he remained active during the Blip, and he is still a crucial character 14 years later (in-universe).

Every Other MCU Phase 6 Movie & Show's Timeline Placement

VisionQuest - Fall 2024

Marvel Studios

Surprisingly, VisionQuest star Paul Bettany told Rotten Tomatoes at New York Comic-Con that the Disney+ series begins "a year or so" after WandaVision, which ended with the Avenging synthezoid vanishing into the distance. That jump seems to place the upcoming series (or at least its beginning) around Fall 2024.

As Agatha All Along picked up in Westview three years after WandaVision, that technically makes VisionQuest the trilogy's middle chapter. However, as Joe Locke's Wiccan is rumored to appear, there is reason to believe some of the show could occur after Agatha All Along, hinting at time jumps within its narrative.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - 2028

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's synopsis previously confirmed that Peter Parker's next adventure is set four years after No Way Home, landing at some point in 2028, before the events of Avengers: Doomsday. However, Brand New Day will officially have multiple time jumps, starting out just months after its predecessor.

New York City's bright, sunny aesthetic in much of Brand New Day's trailers so far may hint at a Spring/Summer placement, but nothing is certain yet.

Avengers: Doomsday - 2028/2029

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After the New Avengers were unveiled to the world in Thunderbolts*, the mid-credits scene leaped 14 months into the future to Avengers: Doomsday's opening. As Thunderbolts* takes place around Fall 2027, a 14-month time jump into the future signals that Doomsday will be set around late 2028/early 2029.

However, it's worth noting that Avengers 5's narrative will hop between multiple Earths and, with it, different eras. While its Earth-616 events are set just slightly in the near future, The Fantastic Four: First Steps left things around 1969 on Earth-828, and who knows what year Fox's X-Men may be living in at this point.

Avengers: Secret Wars - ???

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The general consensus is that Avengers: Doomsday will close off on a cliffhanger, just like Avengers: Infinity War's Thanos Snap, as the Multiverse ends and Doctor Doom claims victory by creating Battleworld from its final remnants.

If that is the case, it's easy to imagine Avengers: Secret Wars having some kind of time jump akin to Doomsday to make it clear that the heroes have been living on Battleworld under Doctor Doom's tyrannical rule for an extended period, which was eight years in the 2015 comics and could be the same in the MCU.

That said, if the MCU's Battleworld is anything like the comics, it's tough to assign it a single year, since its domains each come from different surviving realities and eras; one could argue that the calendar simply resets to 0 AD (After Doom).