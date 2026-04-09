Marvel Studios Confirms Historic Setting for Phase 6's Next Movie

One setting in the MCU will help the franchise make history for its next movie and its preceding Phase 6 releases. While Phase 6 is the smallest in years (taking multiple delays into account), it continues to deliver new, exciting stories centered on franchise veterans and newcomers alike.

Marvel Studios is in the midst of releasing Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which will be followed by The Punisher: One Last Kill on Disney+ and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters. This will mark the first time in MCU history that three consecutive live-action MCU releases have all taken place in the same location (New York City).

Born Again is in the middle of its second season, showcasing street-level action across the greater New York City area. With Wilson Fisk in control as the city's mayor, Matt Murdock is preparing for an all-out war against him, hoping to take down his gun-running operation at the same time.

Marvel Television

After Born Again finishes its run, Jon Bernthal's Punisher Special Presentation on Disney+ will repeat that trend on May 12, as Frank Castle takes on his own mission in New York. Here, he will go head-to-head against a mob of gangsters led by Ma Gnucci, although details for the specific story remain largely under wraps.

Marvel Television

Then, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will bring Peter Parker back to his home city on July 31, showing him protecting the Big Apple in secret after Doctor Strange's spell made the world forget his existence. The story is not expected to go far beyond New York's city limits, though it will put Peter in what may be his most dangerous storyline yet.

Sony Pictures

Ahead are other major locations that will be explored across Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Other Confirmed Locations for MCU Phase 6 Projects

VisionQuest

Marvel Television

VisionQuest is set to bring Paul Bettany's Vision back into action, completing a trilogy that started with WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Also starring James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Emily Hampshire, Faran Tahir, and Todd Stashwick, the show will highlight White Vision's mission to reclaim his memories after his experience with the "original" Vision in Wanda Maximoff's Hex.

Reports indicated that part of this series will take place in Madripoor, returning to this hidden city for the first time since 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Additionally, the show's trailer, released at New York Comic-Con 2025, indicated that part of the story will take place "inside" Vision's head.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Releasing on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be the biggest superhero movie in history, featuring the most star-studded cast ever assembled. Over 30 actors are confirmed for this movie, which will show Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom on a quest to destroy the multiverse and everybody in it.

Doomsday is set to feature plenty of thrilling locations, though not all are confirmed as of writing. At the very least, the movie's multiple trailers teased major locales like Wakanda, Westchester County (the X-Mansion), New Asgard (potentially), and the undisclosed area where Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and his baby live. More locations are expected to be revealed when new trailers are released.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Comics

Going even further than Avengers: Doomsday, 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to deliver the most insane and jam-packed story ever brought to life in a comic book movie. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, this movie will once again feature Downey's Doctor Doom and a massive supporting cast, though story details and specific characters are still being kept under wraps.

While no locations have been revealed yet, one that should be explored for at least a moment is Doctor Doom's home nation of Latveria, which was teased in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Additionally, based on the Secret Wars comic, Battleworld, a world created by Doom from remnants and fragments of other universes, should play a central role in this crossover movie.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Later this year, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will swing back into action for its second season on Disney+. Starring Hudson Thames as the web-slinger, this show is set in an alternate universe, telling Spider-Man's origin story as he works alongside Norman Osborn and fights more than a few of his classic comic-book antagonists.

This show takes place almost entirely in New York City, using the web-slinger's iconic home turf from the pages. Originally from Queens, Peter Parker makes the Big Apple his playground while keeping it safe from enemies who try to take it over.