Spider-Man: Brand New Day Latest Promo Has Me Convinced That SPOILERS Is The Main Villain

The promotional wave of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is sneakily teasing that this group of characters is secretly the main villain of the movie. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' fourth Spider-Man movie has a large collection of villains tasked to make life difficult for Tom Holland's Peter Parker. The villain lineup is headlined by Mac Gargan as Scorpion (who is out for revenge against Spider-Man after placing him behind bars in Spider-Man: Homecoming), Tarantula, Boomerang, Tombstone, The Hand, and Sadie Sink's mystery MCU character. With a strong villain lineup, a major topic of discussion among fans is who among them is the main foe pulling the strings to torment Peter Parker.

Sony Pictures officially released a new banner for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, highlighting the intense showdown between Spider-Man and The Hand.

This marks the fourth time that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have featured the web-slinger's clash with The Hand in major promotional materials for Brand New Day, further fueling fan speculation that the shadowy organization will serve as the main villains in the movie.

Sony Pictures

In May 2026, Empire Magazine released a stunning cover featuring Spider-Man evading the assassins and an even closer look at the returning Netflix villains, The Hand, charging toward the web-slinger. This striking visual provided fans with a preview of The Hand's red-clad design, led by their mysterious new female leader.

Empire Magazine

The stunning subscriber cover art also featured Spider-Man perched at the center of a massive web against a bold red backdrop. He is seemingly drawing members of The Hand into his trap, setting the stage for their eventual fight.

Empire Magazine

April 2026 marks the first time that The Hand was featured prominently in a Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster, showing off a different angle of Spider-Man primed and ready to dive deep into his looming clash with the Netflix villains.

Sony Pictures

The Hand's prominent placement in the promotional materials for Spider-Man: Brand New Day positions them as a central threat rather than just background muscle. Being featured across four major campaigns is a deliberate choice, meaning that they drive the core conflict, thus making them the main villains.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features a strong cast led by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Trammel Tillman, and many more. The film arrives in theaters on July 31.

Why The Hand Is The Perfect Choice as Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Main Villains

Sony Pictures

The Hand stands out as the perfect main villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day due to the group's street-level roots as established in Netflix's Daredevil and Defenders shows. While the movie features a stacked rogues' gallery, the emphasis on The Hand in promotional materials (including the money shot in the main trailer) positions them as a defining threat.

The Hand is more than just an army of highly skilled assassins capable of delivering high-octane action because they are also known for their ancient mysticism tied to resurrection rituals and supernatural elements. Brand New Day is already confirmed to tackle Peter Parker's physical evolution, and having him face The Hand raises the stakes because it threatens his very existence.

Some have theorized that The Hand is pulling the strings from behind, sending the various villains (Tarantula, Boomerang, and Scorpion) to push Spider-Man to the limit and potentially transform him as a member of their ranks or even the Black Sky (the prophesied leader of The Hand).

The Hand's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day carries major significance for the broader MCU street-level universe. By fully integrating them into the film, it bridges the two worlds and strongly teases future crossovers with the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.