Disney+ Releases Historic Spider-Man Special Featuring New Brand New Day Footage & All Three Spider-Men

Disney+ celebrated the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a new round of historic footage with all three Spider-Men. The friendly neighborhood hero is about to swing back into theaters, with Tom Holland embarking on his fourth solo Spider-Man movie under Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' watch. As that moment inches closer, Disney is taking the chance to celebrate the hero's lengthy legacy.

Disney+ released a new 27-minute documentary about Spider-Man titled Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man, featuring footage from Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's solo Spider-Man films. As noted in the official summary, the documentary also delivers "an exclusive look at Peter Parker's next chapter" with a new look at 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day:

Disney+

"Three Peters. Two decades. One legendary hero. Swing through twenty years of Spider-Man history—from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to Tom Holland. Explore the evolution of the iconic suits and stunts, follow Tom’s journey into the mask, and get an exclusive look at Peter Parker’s next chapter with 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' director Destin Daniel Cretton ('Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' 'Wonder Man')."

Disney+

Along with behind-the-scenes footage of Holland, Garfield, and Maguire's Spider-Man franchises, the documentary includes a new look into production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This includes a look at the details of Holland's costume, under which is a series of plating and a helmet he uses to keep his classic Spider-Man mask looking clean.

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Another shot shows Holland donning a simpler look (jeans and a button-up) as he walks down the street and talks on his cell phone.

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Holland then hangs upside down while sitting on a construction beam and looks at his phone, as he does in the opening shot of Brand New Day's first trailer. Here, he has his mask pulled up over his eyes, and he seems to be watching videos of MJ and Ned in college.

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An official shot from the movie goes to Peter in his apartment, sitting on the floor and looking at the key to the city he received in the first trailer.

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Holland dons a black tank top in another behind-the-scenes look at the movie, with footage being shot again in Peter's apartment in front of his couch.

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Another major shot from the first trailer is highlighted, as fans get a wide shot of Holland lying chest-down on a mattress, peeling back the new organic webbing surrounding him, with a camera inches from his face.

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Another shot pits Holland alongside Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, who makes his first MCU appearance since 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This comes from Bruce's classroom at Empire State University, seemingly when he and Peter meet for the first time.

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Finally, Holland jumps into action in his full Spider-Man suit against Michael Mando's Scorpion, who returns to the MCU following 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The shot shows the two in battle in the streets of New York, a scene highlighted in both trailers.

This marks the first time Disney+ and Marvel Studios have promoted a Spider-Man movie before its theatrical release. Given that the Spider-Man franchise is fully owned by Sony Pictures and lent out to Marvel Studios for the MCU, this could indicate a strengthened bond between the two studios as they continue to build the web-slinger's story under Marvel Studios' watch.

Where Spider-Man Will Go in the MCU

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Tom Holland's Spider-Man is about to embark on what could be his greatest solo story in the MCU, going back to his street-level roots against a horde of iconic villains from the comics. While the biggest threat has not yet been revealed, villains like Michael Mando's Scorpion and Marvin Jones III's Tombstone will wreak havoc across the Big Apple, all while Peter Parker tries to find a way to bring Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds back into his life.

Sony and Marvel have also expressed their hope of giving Holland another trilogy of movies, following the "Home" trilogy, which dominated critically and financially in Phases 3 and 4 of the MCU. While the fifth and sixth solo Spider-Man movies have not been officially confirmed for development, they will continue Holland's solo story after the next two Avengers movies, which could put him in a vastly different place than he is now.

Additionally, rumors have teased Maguire's Spider-Man potentially returning for 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, while reports have gone back and forth on Holland's potential appearance in that movie. From there, although many hope that all three heroes will reunite in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, the cast and story for that movie are still in the early stages of development under directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

It is also still unknown whether Holland, Garfield, and Maguire will ever team up again in a Spider-Man solo. However, the web-slinger shows no signs of going anywhere, especially with Marvel and Sony's partnership showing much strength.