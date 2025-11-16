Avengers: Doomsday Will Reportedly Include a Spider-Man (But It Won't Be Tom Holland's)

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to include Spider-Man, but it will not be Tom Holland's Peter Parker. The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) crossover is already confirmed to feature Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men; however, one hero that has yet to be announced as part of its cast is Spider-Man. Although Holland's web-slinger is set to headline his own movie in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July 2026 (months before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters), many agreed that the MCU's Spider-Man's absence in the next Avengers movie is quite disappointing, considering that the hero has been a cornerstone of the MCU since his debut in the Infinity Saga.

While some have speculated that Holland's return as Spider-Man is being kept a secret due to the mysterious and dark nature of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's story, No Way Home's ending, where a multiversal spell erased Peter's identity from the world's memory, pretty much established why Peter Parker is skipping the Avengers' initial battle against Doctor Doom. Still, a new report claimed that at least one Spider-Man will appear in Doomsday.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman claimed in a report that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Maguire's Peter Parker (Peter 2) was last seen going back to his universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending, and his return in Doomsday will mark his second appearance in the MCU.

Interestingly, in September 2025, a fan spotted Maguire in London (the same location where Doomsday was filmed), and this sparked speculation that the actor could've already filmed scenes for the MCU. Production for Avengers: Doomsday wrapped in the same month.

This report came after Richtman previously stated on October 9, 2025 that Tom Holland is not part of Avengers: Doomsday. However, the MCU's main Spider-Man is expected to play a significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for release in December 2027.

There is still a chance that Holland could appear in Avengers: Doomsday, especially after recent news emerged about the movie's planned reshoots, which are set to commence in Spring 2026.

At this stage, the prospect of seeing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man alongside the other confirmed heroes in Doomsday as they go up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom is exciting. Given the significance of Maguire's MCU hero, it's possible that his role is more than a cameo, and he could be a supporting player in the heroes' plan to try and defeat Doom.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday has a star-studded cast that already includes the likes of Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Robert Downey Jr. The movie will premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

How Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Fits in Avengers: Doomsday's Story (Theory)

Sony Pictures

Given that Spider-Man: No Way Home brought Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker back to his universe, there must be a compelling reason why the web-slinger is recruited in the Multiverse Saga's culminating battle in Avengers: Doomsday. It's possible that either God Loki or the Time Variance Authority (TVA) could be the ones responsible for recruiting Maguire's web-slinging hero.

The universe where Maguire's Peter Parker resides may be on the brink of collapse due to Doctor Doom's evil plans for the Multiverse. This could be why Peter would agree to join the fight against Doctor Doom, considering that he has a personal, high-stakes reason.

Moreover, seeing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man interact with the likes of Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, James Marsden's Cyclops, and Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier would be a fever dream. The character's presence could also help explain Tom Holland's absence since he would be the first to ask why the MCU's Spider-Man is not part of the team from Earth-616.

While there is a chance that Maguire's Marvel hero could be killed off in Doomsday, it's possible that he would end up surviving because his second reunion with Holland's Peter and Andrew Garfield's web-slinger in Avengers: Secret Wars would be another massive draw for the audience.