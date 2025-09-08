Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man MCU Return Rumors Escalate After New Photo Emerges

Fans are buzzing, as a new photo of former Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire sparked rumors of his potential MCU return. After playing Marvel's wall-crawler from 2002 to 2007, Maguire returned to the role for an epic appearance in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside fellow web-heads Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. While his No Way Home cameo served as a fitting conclusion to the actor's Spider-Man story, since then, audiences have been ravenous for more of the actor.

For months, rumors have swirled about Maguire's return to the MCU. His name has been loosely attached to projects like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and (most pervasively) Avengers: Secret Wars. His appearance in any of these have not been confirmed; however, a new photo may suggest his Spider-Man role reprisal could be coming sooner rather than later.

X user @Curtis1192 shared a new image of Maguire online, having bumped into the Spider-Man actor on the streets of London.

This sparked endless speculation about the actor's reasoning for being in the English capital, with both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday production ongoing in London.

Maguire could be in London for any reason, but with no upcoming projects filming in the city, it does raise an eyebrow about why he would be visiting the city (especially with two major Marvel movies shooting there at present).

Both Maguire and fellow former Spidey actor Andrew Garfield have been rumored to be a part of the Multiverse Saga's upcoming closing chapter, as both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars tackle the Multiverse in a way no other Marvel film to date has.

Previously, Maguire was quoted as saying that if he were to be asked back for any Spider-Man thing, he would say "yes," so nothing is stopping this London visit from being for a potential MCU return for the actor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on July 31 and December 18, 2026, respectively, and are Marvel Studios' two tentpole titles of the next calendar year. Both films are set to lead into the epic Multiverse Saga-capping Avengers: Secret Wars, which is due out on December 17, 2027.

Will Tobey Maguire Ever Return to the MCU?

Sony Pictures

After making his MCU debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been eager to see classic Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire back in the suit on the big screen. While nothing has been confirmed about his potential Marvel Studios return, the actor/character combo certainly seems not done quite yet.

Of course, there are moments like the above photo that could point to the actor coming back in some form soon; there have always been whispers that feel a little more substantial.

According to rumors from 2024, Marvel is doing everything it can to get Maguire back on screen in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. Insiders have noted that one aim for the Multiverse Saga end-cap is to have an Avengers: Endgame portals moment in the new film featuring several classic legacy Marvel actors, including Maguire, Hugh Jackman, and more.

If something like this were to happen, Secret Wars would be the place to do it, as the MCU will likely only get one chance to bring all these characters together for one project before scaling its story back down post-Multiverse Saga.

If Maguire is lining up a potential Secret Wars appearance, it is unlikely that he would be in London for production now (with this potentially just being a simple vacation). But that does not mean he could not come back later to film the Multiversal epic.