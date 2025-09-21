Spider-Man 4 Will Pay Tribute to Tobey & Andrew In a Clever Way

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland confirmed one way that the 2026 blockbuster will pay tribute to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Fans were left ecstatic on December 15, 2021, when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their Peter Parker for a Multiversal team-up with Tom Holland's MCU superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home, validating months of leaks, rumors, and theories. Of course, the record-breaking blockbuster's finale was far less joyful for Holland's hero himself, as Marisa Tomei's Aunt May was killed before all memory of his existence was erased from the universe.

That game-changing twist began a new era for Peter Parker in the MCU, with a more street-level focus and a homemade suit to replace his old Stark technology. That will soon be seen next year on July 31, 2026, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the final MCU movie before Avengers: Doomsday and one of the Multiverse Saga's final releases in general. Given Tobey and Andrew's recent roles in No Way Home and the impending Multiversal conflict brewing, fans are eager to see what role, if any, the legacy Spider-Men will play in the MCU's next chapter.

During an interview with Complex, Tom Holland confirmed his new suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is inspired by those worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield after their 2021 team-up. The actor told how he is "really glad that people are picking up on the homage" to the iconic legacy costumes.

The MCU star added his fondness for his Peter "trying to be his big brothers" and copying "little details on their suits" for his Brand New Day attire:

“I think the third movie was very much about paying respect to those guys. I really like the idea that he’s trying to be his big brothers, that he looks up to them, and he sees little details on their suits that he thinks are really cool, and now that he is making his own suit and isn’t part of this bigger team.”

Having teamed up with his Multiversal Variants in No Way Home, the Brand New Day suit reveal made it clear that Peter 1 has taken some inspiration from Peters 2 and 3 in crafting his latest, homemade superhero suit.

Most notably, Holland's MCU Spider-Man has taken on the raised webbing worn by Garfield and Maguire, as well as the larger, more prominent spider symbol.

Marvel Studios

Comparing the Brand New Day suit, which was likely made by Peter Parker, to those crafted for him by Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, the difference is great.

The Spider-Man 4 redesign undeniably looks more classically comicbooky than anything Holland has worn so far, leading some to praise Brand New Day's as the greatest Spider-Man suit yet.

Marvel Studios

That wasn't the only detail that Holland had to offer Complex about his new Spider-Man suit, as he also revealed it is "designed in a completely different way" from his previous outfits. As a result, the actor confirmed it is "a lot comfier" and he is beyond delighted with how it is appearing in early shots:

"This is a lot comfier than anything I've worn in the past. The new suit is really designed in a completely different way to the previous iterations. It's a lot more flexible, so we can kind of lean into different sides of the character that I haven't been able to before. And I am absolutely over the moon with how it's photographing."

Why Tobey & Andrew Will Almost Certainly Return as Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have once again faded into Spider-Man retirement after No Way Home, with the focus firmly back on Tom Holland. That said, as the Multiverse Saga heads toward its climax, there is every chance that either, or both, could be back in the upcoming Avengers movies.

While there have been theories that they could appear in Brand New Day, the 2026 sequel is expected to be a street-level story without Multiversal elements, and it seems doubtful they will return in back-to-back Spider-Man sequels.

Some fans are still convinced the legacy Spider-Men will be back as soon as next year, after a photo surfaced of Maguire in London, where both Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday were being filmed. Unfortunately, for now, the evidence for them coming back in either 2026 MCU blockbuster pretty much stops there.

Reportedly, Marvel Studios is looking to unite Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Avengers: Secret Wars, and it's easy to see Garfield and Holland coming along for the ride, bringing the three Peters back together.

Maguire's return in Secret Wars could be especially meaningful if Holland were to finally wear the black symbiote suit in the Multiversal blockbuster, given his own experience with Venom in Spider-Man 3.