Tobey Maguire Reignites Avengers 6: Secret Wars Cameo Hopes With New Comments

New comments from Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tobey Maguire led to new speculation about the actor's potential cameo in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Following Maguire's role in the MCU Spidey threequel, the original web-slinger showed no interest in hanging up the mask again.

While roles in Sony's Spider-Man Universe and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (particularly Beyond the Spider-Verse) are still possibilities, the actor's latest comments are further evidence of his possible Avengers 6 presence.

Tobey Maguire Would Say "Yes" to More Spider-Man

Marvel

In talking with Marvel, Tobey Maguire expressed his interest in continuing to play Spider-Man on-screen after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, asking, "why wouldn't I want to do that?"

According to Maguire, he's a fan of "these films" and "all of the different series," and if he was asked to do "a Spider-Man thing, it would be a 'yes!'"

"I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?"

Late last year, rumors arose that Marvel Studios is looking to book as many Multiversal "heavy hitters" as they can for Avengers: Secret Wars, including "Hugh Jackman's Wolverine... Tobey Maguire's [Spidey], and so on."

Naturally, Maguire's new comments sparked a firestorm of reactions and speculation about how exactly his web-head could show up in Secret Wars:

Twitter user @sikohijj is petitioning the following:

"Him [Maguire] and Hugh Jackman in 'Secret Wars' team up please"

Twitter user @kyuto_z is also predicting that Avengers: Secret Wars is where Maguire will make his next return, posting:

"He will be in 'Secret Wars', I hope so, statements like these speak for it"

In another Tweet, a fan theorized that Maguire's Spidey and Eric Bana's Hulk are actually "on the same earth," allowing them to appear on-screen together in Avengers 6:

"Since I was a kid I always wanted a movie with him Eric Bana's Hulk. In my mind they were on the same earth. Would be dope to see them together in 'Secret Wars'"

Another fan expressed confidence in Maguire's Secret Wars appearance, posting:

"No way he ever does a solo film again. But possibly he could show up in 'Secret Wars'"

This vote of confidence was echoed by @the3rdjp who simply tweeted:

"I'll see you in 'Secret Wars', Maguire"

Still, Maguire isn't the only actor fans are hoping will appear in the 2026 film.

Twitter user @GameSetMatchSly not only referenced Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr. and Wolverine's Hugh Jackman's role in Secret Wars but also Jonathan Major's Kang:

"RDJ, Hugh, Tobey taking on Kang in SW.

Whether Maguire is confirmed for the upcoming Avengers film or something else altogether remains to be seen.

But just who can make Maguire and Marvel audience's dreams come true isn't lost on fans, as @Angelduster44 pointed out in tweeting:

"@Sony @MarvelStudios y’all know what to do"

Is Maguire in Avengers 6 & Other MCU Projects?

While the actor didn't name Marvel Studios or reference Avengers: Secret Wars in his comments, it's worth noting that he is talking to Marvel in this interview and claims to be a fan of "these films" and "all of the different series."

The MCU has an ever-growing number of series on Disney+. Sony and its Spider-Man Universe does not.

Avengers: Secret Wars is the next, most-obvious choice for where he could appear as it's a Multiversal story involving different timelines or universes.

If those rumors are true, it's possible that Marvel Studios and Sony already have Tobey Maguire committed to Avengers 6.

But the real question is whether Maguire has signed on to do anything prior.

While the Sony and Marvel Studios' shared Spider-Man relationship often complicates these opportunities, the actor did reference his willingness to "show up to do this movie" or to "read a scene."

Is it possible that he already has?

For now, only time will tell. But the fact that Maguire is eager to continue playing the web-slinger is fantastic news for Spidey fans and suggests that his No Way Home role won't be his last.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to download or purchase.