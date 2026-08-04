Jacob Batalon Answers If Ned Remembers Peter In Spider-Man Brand New Day’s Ending

Jacob Batalon finally addressed the speculation on whether Ned Leeds remembered Peter Parker at the poignant ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the closing moments of Brand New Day, a more mature Peter Parker, who finally decided that isolation is no longer the answer after Spider-Man: No Way Home, approached his former best friend, Ned. Peter finally introduced himself by his real name. When they reached out to shake hands, their long-practiced secret handshake kicked in almost immediately, sparking theories that Ned might have finally remembered Peter.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Jacob Batalon reflected on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ambiguous final exchange, noting that "it seems a little open-ended" and admitting he doesn't have a definitive answer:

"First and foremost, does Ned actually remember him, though? It seems a little open-ended. What if it’s just muscle memory? What if he just remembers that handshake but nothing else about Peter? What if he just repeats Peter because that’s what Peter says his name is in that moment? I don’t know."

Batalon continued by pointing out that "it's really up to interpretation for everyone," but remained hopeful about what it could mean going forward:

"I feel like it’s really up to interpretation for everyone. For me, I think it’s a really cool little nod, so hopefully things happen from there."

When THR pressed about his final line saying, "Peter?," and pointing out that it's a fragment of recognition, Batalon agreed, saying, "There could be a slight glint:"

THR: "The way that Ned said “Peter?” makes me think that he’s taken the first step toward remembering everything. He may not have it all back, but he’s got a fragment of recognition." Jacob Batalon: "Yeah, there could be a slight glint or little glimmer, if you will."

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day's final scene is deliberately left open to interpretation. Many viewers and fans have read it as pure muscle memory at best, with the only possibility of a genuine flicker of recognition on Ned's part. Others, though, see it as the first meaningful crack in Doctor Strange's spell. Either way, the moment feels like a quiet, hopeful gesture rather than a definitive resolution.

Based on Jacob Batalon's latest comments, Ned is still not confirmed to be among those who fully remember Peter Parker (he does, however, join the list of MCU characters who know Peter is Spider-Man based on that single interaction). The actor himself treats the scene as ambiguous and open-ended, underscoring that any deeper recovery of memory remains speculative for now.

In the same interview, Batalon also couldn't address the meaning behind Spider-Man's whereabouts in Brand New Day's post-credits scene, hilariously pointing out that it is above his pay grade:

Jacob Batalon: "Come on! Who are you talking to here? You think I know that stuff!?" THR: "I figured the inventor of the Spidey Tracker would know how his tech is being used." Jacob Batalon: "You think me, of all people, knows top-brass-level information? Come on."

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day established that MJ clearly does not remember Peter or their shared past, even after reading his letter. Ned's "Peter?" therefore stands as the film's carefully measured hint that something might be shifting.

Whether that hint blossoms into full recollection in a future installment (presumably Spider-Man 5) or stays as a poignant one-off glint is left for the next chapter of the Tom Holland era to decide.

Why It’s Okay for Ned To Remember Peter in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Doctor Strange's spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home was never meant to be a permanent curse for every single relationship. It was a desperate solution to a Multiversal crisis. That said, it's worth noting that Ned and Peter's bond was formed long before the suit and the public identity reveal.

The pair's elaborate handshake was pure muscle memory, and allowing that physical and emotional imprint to survive (even temporarily) feels earned rather than cheap. It simply acknowledged the fact that some connections run deeper than magic.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's selective memory return keeps Peter's personal stakes intact, given that the film does not give him a full reunion. Zendaya's MJ still didn't remember him, but Ned's potential flicker of recognition might be a more personal win, which is exactly the kind of hope the story needs for Peter after years of isolation.

All in all, by refusing to confirm or deny full remembrance, the film keeps the conversation alive. Spider-Man 5 has the golden opportunity to expand on the glimmer Batalon described without being locked into a hard continuity decision. This dangling thread offers flexibility for a franchise designed to continue in the years to come.