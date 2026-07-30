Where Is Spider-Man In The Post-Credit Scene Of Brand New Day? 6 Potential Locations (Battleworld, Klyntar, Spider-Verse & More)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene might not seem like a game-changer for some, but it actually carries a strong hint of what to expect in the next adventure of Tom Holland's Peter Parker. The latest Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Spider-Man collaboration embraced the street-level adventure as it progressed, pushing Peter's growth and maturity to greater heights by taking a deep dive into what it means to be a hero. While many expected Brand New Day to connect to Avengers: Doomsday, the film's single post-credits scene delivered a sharper, more cosmic pivot that was quite unexpected.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene showed Ned's Spidey Tracker registering a new Spider-Man sighting that rapidly shifts to "location unknown." The signal tracks outward from Queens, past the United States, and off Earth entirely. The interface then glitches, locking onto a final "location found" somewhere in deep space. The card simply reads, "Spider-Man Will Return," without any indication of whether it will be during Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

This deliberate ambiguity has already sparked intense speculation about Spider-Man's whereabouts after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, introducing many compelling options for where Tom Holland's MCU character ends up after the credits roll.

Where Is Spider-Man In The Post-Credits Scene Of Brand New Day?

Battleworld (or the Life Raft that leads there)

Marvel Comics

Tom Holland's Spider-Man might have already ended up in Battleworld after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meaning that the Avengers, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four failed to stop Doctor Doom from his evil plans for the Multiverse.

In the 2015 Secret Wars comics, as the final Incursion destroys Earth-616, Reed Richards and his allies prepare a Life Raft. The teleporter Manifold yanks a shortlist of key heroes aboard at the last moment, including Spider-Man, so they can survive the collapse of reality. They later awaken on Battleworld, the patchwork planet Doctor Doom creates from the remnants of the destroyed universes.

Marvel Comics

The tracker's progressive zoom-out from Earth into deep space, combined with the glitches, suggests that the ending of Avengers: Doomsday escalates into a full Multiversal collapse. Given Spider-Man's importance (and potential ties to being an anchor being of Earth-616), Peter could've been chosen as one of the selected survivors pulled off-world, positioning him for a major role in the Battleworld conflict and an eventful clash with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The absence of Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Avengers: Doomsday now carries real narrative weight. It strongly suggests he is being held in reserve for a far more pivotal role: helping restore reality itself during the climactic battle against Doctor Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Klyntar (Knull's Homeworld)

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures' Venom: The Last Dance has already introduced Klyntar, the artificial planet tied to the symbiotes and their creator, Knull. In the comics, Klyntar functions as both a prison for Knull and a hub for the symbiote hive.

A sudden off-planet signal with visual glitches could signal Peter being pulled into symbiote-related territory, considering that a piece of the Venom symbiote is still somewhere in the MCU.

Sony Pictures

While this may be a long shot, this potential storytelling opportunity would keep the Sony Spider-Man universe and the MCU more intertwined while giving Tom Holland's Spider-Man a cosmic detour before the bigger team-ups in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Another universe (Spider-Verse ties)

Marvel Studios

The glitches on the tracker have prompted speculation that Ned's Spidey Tracker app is somehow locking onto Peter across realities rather than pure physical space. If true, then this opens the door to a dimensional jump, echoing the portals seen in the animated Spider-Verse movies.

Rumors have long floated about Tom Holland's Spider-Man making an appearance in the Spider-Verse movies. Donald Glover, who played Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming, already crossed over as a live-action Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and there's a good chance that Holland's Peter might be next as these movies enter their own endgame.

A Beyond the Spider-Verse connection would let Peter interact with Miles Morales and other Spider-people. This could also be key to explaining his extended absence from Earth-based MCU events and the Multiverse's collapse.

Earth-828

Marvel Studios

Earth-828, the Fantastic Four's world introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is another possibility.

Given that Avengers: Doomsday is already confirmed to feature Earth-828 as one of its primary locations, it's possible that a sudden dimensional time jump or portal displacement during the Multiversal crisis could transport Tom Holland's Spider-Man to Earth-828, potentially during the final battle against Doctor Doom, acting as one of the backups of the heroes.

There is also a strong chance that other key heroes absent from Doomsday's main storyline, such as Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel, could be summoned alongside Spider-Man. This strategy would function as a last-ditch effort to rally additional powerful allies against Doctor Doom before it is too late, with all of them converging on Earth-828.

TVA

Marvel Studios

The Time Variance Authority (TVA) exists outside conventional space and time. Following the events of Loki Season 2, the organization has become more flexible, recruiting Variants and dealing with the branching Multiverse.

Peter's signal vanishing from Earth and then reappearing in an unclassifiable location could suggest that he has been brought in or recruited by the TVA. The interface glitches on Ned's app would make sense if the tracker is struggling to process a place that exists beyond normal dimensional coordinates.

The TVA could recruit him for a Multiversal mission, with God Loki recommending him after noticing how important Spider-Man is in the grand scheme of the Multiverse.

The Void

Marvel Studios

The Void is the desolate wasteland at the end of time, last seen during the events of Deadpool and Wolverine.

If the post-credits glitches represent a pruning event or a temporal anomaly, Peter could have been deliberately sent into the Void. The tracker's inability to pin an exact planetary location before declaring "found" aligns with the Void's status as a metaphysical junkyard.

It's possible that Reed Richards, or God Loki, or even other members of the TVA sent Peter to the Void to "save" him alongside other displaced Variants, positioning them as the last resort in saving the Multiverse. Other heroes, such as Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield's webslinger, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, could already be there waiting for Holland's Peter, leading to a massive team-up to rescue all of reality.