Warner Bros. Sets 2nd DC Movie For 2027 Alongside 'Superman 2: Man Of Tomorrow'

DC Studios confirmed another 2027 movie releasing alongside James Gunn’s Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, built around Batman, a character DC fans love just as much as the Man of Steel. Since taking over DC Studios under the Warner Bros. umbrella, co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran have released multiple blockbusters, and they won’t slow down in 2027 as they continue giving the DC brand a facelift across live-action and animation.

The Batman project joining Man of Tomorrow on the 2027 calendar is Batman: Knightfall Part 3, the final chapter in Warner Bros.’ R-rated animated trilogy. It follows the Dark Knight as Bane pushes him to his mental and physical breaking point after freeing Gotham’s entire rogues’ gallery from Arkham Asylum. The trilogy bowed at France’s Annecy Animation Festival, where Warner Bros. Animation/DC Studios premiered Part 1 and teased a faithful take on one of the most famous Batman comic arcs.

Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall arrives digitally on August 25, with its 4K UHD/Blu-ray/DVD release following on September 8; Part 2 is also slated for later in 2026 and Part 3 for early 2027. The trilogy is shaping up to be one of the most brutal Batman stories put on screen, with the first footage revealing Gotham villains, Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, Joker, and The Riddler, among others, as they cause mayhem in the city.

The Warner Bros. Animation project was first announced at New York Comic-Con in 2025 and should strengthen DC Studios’ 2027 lineup when the final installment lands, even though it is not a DC Universe project. These Batman films belong in DC’s Elseworlds continuity, the label for projects outside the main shared universe.

Annecy did not reveal an exact date for the final chapter, but the early-2027 window suggests it would arrive before Man of Tomorrow, which releases on July 9, 2027. Batman: Knightfall Part 3 is the second animated DC Studios project confirmed for 2027, with Creature Commandos Season 2 expected shortly after Man of Tomorrow.

Although these exciting projects are releasing alongside the Superman sequel, James Gunn’s next movie will likely be DC Studios’ best release of that year, thanks to intriguing elements that will be hard to top. It may even surpass the first installment.

4 Reasons Why 'Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow' Will Outdo 'Superman'

Brainiac Arrives in the DCU

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Superman had Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor as its main villain, and as menacing as Lex is, he still doesn’t come close to Man of Tomorrow’s big bad. The sequel will mark Brainiac’s DCU debut, with Lars Eidinger playing the Collector of Worlds, one of Superman’s most iconic comic-book villains. Despite that reputation on the page, Brainiac has never been the primary villain of a theatrical live-action Superman film. Man of Tomorrow will change that, which makes the movie a huge deal. Brainiac’s threat is so immense that Superman and Lex will be forced into an uneasy alliance to stop the alien cyborg despite being sworn enemies.

Man of Tomorrow's Setup Was Already Perfectly Done

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The groundwork for Man of Tomorrow was already laid effectively in the first Superman movie. That frees the sequel to tell its story without doing more setup. The first film introduced the interconnected world Gunn is building, a universe where metahumans have existed for centuries. Superheroes flying around and monsters causing chaos aren’t new, a foundation Man of Tomorrow benefits from.

It even established that Clark Kent had already been three years into his Superman career by the time the film introduced him. The movie also fleshed out Lex and members of the Justice Gang, several of whom are set to return in Man of Tomorrow. With multiple new heroes and villains joining, none should feel out of place given the rules this universe has established.

Man of Tomorrow Features Characters From Different DCU Projects

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Another exciting element of Man of Tomorrow that sets it apart from the first film is the inclusion of characters from other DCU projects. When Superman arrived last year, it was the DCU’s first live-action film and didn’t have the luxury of drawing from many corners of the universe. That world has grown a lot since then, so the sequel can feature a wider number of faces from newer movies and shows.

John Stewart from HBO’s recently premiered Lanterns series is already confirmed for the film. Milly Alcock just headlined her own movie and will be back as Kara Zor-El in an important role. Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, who has shown up in more DCU projects than almost any other character, is also on board. Fellow Justice Gang members Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific and Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl are returning, too.

The Sequel Will Feature Cooler Costumes

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Man of Tomorrow will also give its heroes and villains new threads, a move that always gets comic-book movie fans excited. David Corenswet’s Superman will rock an upgraded suit. Set photos from the film’s Atlanta shoot show Corenswet in the costume, which looks a lot tighter than the previous one, giving him a more muscular frame. It also appears a bit brighter than its predecessor, fixing many of the complaints fans had with the earlier design.

Superman aside, Lex Luthor is getting a different silhouette, too. The sequel will bring Lex’s iconic green-and-purple war suit from the comics to the screen for the first time in a theatrical Superman movie.