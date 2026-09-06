Warner Bros. Unveils New Name For James Gunn's DCU Reboot

Over a decade ago, Warner Bros. attempted to compete with Marvel Studios by creating its own cinematic universe based on its superhero properties, dubbed the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), a name coined by a journalist that stuck. A bit of a mouthful, although it was far better than the initial name Sony Pictures had given its now-defunct universe: Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters, before shortening it to Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

After the DCEU officially met its end with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 22, 2023, Warner Bros. was already working on its next attempt at a cinematic universe a year before then, when it hired James Gunn as the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside producer Peter Safran and already gave this new franchise a new name to distinguish itself: the DC Universe, or DCU for short.

DC Studios

However, after only four years, an official synopsis for Supergirl on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned HBO Max has fans wondering whether DC Studios has changed the name of this universe yet again, as the synopsis opens by describing the Superman spin-off as taking "its inaugural flight into the new DC Cinematic Universe." A potential shift in branding and strategy as DC Studios moves forward amid Paramount's "plans to keep" James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Despite this recent name change and Supergirl becoming DC's sixth box-office bomb in three years, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav affirmed (via The Wrap) that it would not change any of its current long-term strategy moving forward in 2027 and beyond.

Future Still Bright for Renamed DCCU

All that's left for DC Studios to release this year is Clayface in theaters on October 23 and the remaining episodes of HBO Max's Lanterns. If the body-horror movie starring one of Batman's deadliest villains becomes as well-received as Warner Bros. & DC Studios' newest detective drama, audiences will hopefully see Supergirl as just an anomaly of quality in the DCCU.

As for next year, Man of Tomorrow recently entered post-production and is set to release in theaters on July 9, 2027, as DC Studios' big blockbuster, starring a full roster of superheroes from across the DCCU to fight Brainiac. As for HBO Max, given the trajectory of their productions, the next season of Creature Commandos should be released sometime in 2027 alongside Tom King's Mister Miracle.

DC Studios

DC Studios will have its hands full in 2028 with not only the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman Part 2 on February 18, but also Swaybox Studios' Dynamic Duo with a set release date later that year on June 30. Reeves will be serving as an additional producer on the animated movie, which is set to explore Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. It's also expected that Jimmy Olsen's The People vs. Gorilla Grodd will be released in 2028. A mockumentary of true crime, set to explore the world of journalism in the DCCU and the Metropolis bullpen of the Daily Planet.

Not to mention Brave and the Bold and Paradise Lost, a movie and show set to introduce the DCCU's Batman and explore the birthplace of Wonder Woman. Neither of which has anything close to a release date, with only Gunn's assurances that they're still in development.

Taken together, these projects offer legitimate variety across genres and styles for audiences. So, regardless of what this universe will ultimately be called, it's clear that DC Studios has a healthy future for at least another two years, and hopefully, the DCCU will have more years to go beyond that.