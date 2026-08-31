James Gunn’s DC Studios Fate Is Finally Clear Amid Exit Rumors

A new report revealed whether Paramount plans to keep James Gunn in place as DC Studios co-CEO after it acquires Warner Bros. Paramount Pictures and its CEO, David Ellison, are currently striving to overcome legal obstacles to acquire Warner Bros. and, with it, DC Studios. The expected shift in ownership has left many wondering whether James Gunn will keep his job as the DCU's figurehead after the merger. Paramount recently agreed to pause its merger with Warner Bros. until June 2027, or when a judge issues a final verdict on the legal challenges from certain U.S. states and Hollywood unions.

Speaking on a recent edition of The Hot Mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider declared that James Gunn "will [stick around]" at DC Studios if Paramount's Warner Bros. acquisition goes through, noting that he "just extended" his deal. The scoop follows other recent reporting that Gunn will keep his role as head of the DCU amid fears he may be replaced by a new Paramount-selected figurehead.

It's unclear whether Sneider is referring to a new contract extension for Gunn and Safran, or the same one that the pair revealed to Bloomberg in December 2025. While the duo's original four-year deal was expected to lapse in October 2026, they officially extended their agreements through to Spring 2027, securing their future until just months before Man of Tomorrow releases on July 9, 2027.

Concerns about Gunn and Safran's future were elevated when Warner Bros. "mutually agreed" not to renew its contract with Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register amid Paramount's planned takeover. The decision has left many pondering whether Gunn and Safran will face the same fate upon their agreements expiring next year, although there is reason to be hopeful.

The Wrap also chimed in on Gunn and Safran's futures at DC Studios, offering another glimmer of hope from the outlet's Paramount insiders. Reportedly, Paramount "plans to keep" the DCU's founding fathers in place, if the acquisition succeeds, alongside other top creative execs across Warner Bros.

DC Studios executive producer Lars P. Winther confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Paramount CEO David Ellison had already visited Atlanta to meet with Gunn and Safran, confirming he is "pretty open to what [they're] doing:"

"He came to Atlanta, we showed him everything, and we’re having discussions with him. He’s pretty open to what we’re doing. We do have a slate and a lot of it — obviously, Clayface is already coming out. We already have the Lanterns TV show. On those things, the train’s left the station. So we’re good. But he’s a big fan, and he’s been great with us. He’s giving us kind of what we want. So far, everything’s good."

Recently, there had been fears that Warner Bros.' looming acquisition may have hamstrung DC Studios for now, preventing further project greenlights. However, Gunn took to Threads to confirm that "nothing is on hold" due to the merger, particularly debunking rumors that The Brave and the Bold had stalled.

How Paramount's DC Studios Takeover Could Shake Up the DCU

DC Studios / Paramount

Any studio acquisition or merger will always bring the risk of an executive or creative shake-up, as new owners look to implant their own people and visions. As such, it's encouraging to hear that David Ellison and Paramount are committed to James Gunn, Peter Safran, and the DCU, for now at least.

That said, Paramount wouldn't take control of Warner Bros. until at least next summer, meaning the situation could still change. For instance, if Man of Tomorrow were to flop at the box office, following Supergirl's footsteps, there could be serious questions about the viability of the DCU as it stands today.

Even if Gunn keeps the top job and gets to continue his decade-long DCU plan, that doesn't mean Paramount won't enforce some changes. For instance, it could push to bring more of DC's biggest superheroes and proven box-office heavy hitters, like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, into the fold sooner, while reining in Gunn from prioritizing some of his more obscure projects.

Of course, the recent positive updates on Gunn's future won't be good news for everyone, namely those who were hoping that the Paramount buy-out could bring Zack Snyder back to DC. However, such an idea was always far-fetched, as even if the incoming owner were to institute changes at the top level, it would likely be to chart a completely new course rather than revisit an old one.

The bottom line is that the DC Universe can't afford another reboot, especially not so soon after the latest overhaul. If the choice is made not to renew Gunn and Safran after Spring 2027, the DCU and its cast are likely to survive a change in creative direction and leadership, avoiding another reboot.