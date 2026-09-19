James Gunn Confirms 10 New DC Animated TV Shows Getting Made

One of DC's co-CEOs, James Gunn, recently reconfirmed that an upcoming animated series remains in development, solidifying the packed slate of projects in the works. Following the one-two punch of Clayface this October and Man of Tomorrow next summer, DC Studios' theatrical slate is surprisingly thin, aside from Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel, currently set for release in 2028. Nevertheless, Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU will continue expanding on the small screen through a variety of television projects, many of them animated, including one that maintains a connection to the former DCEU.

In response to a user on Threads asking for an update on the Blue Beetle animated series, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn reaffirmed that "It's still very much in development." The series was first reported in June 2024, with Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, the director and screenwriter of 2023's Blue Beetle, respectively, attached as executive producers. Xolo Maridueña, who led the film as Jaime Reyes, was confirmed to reprise his role several months later, with the actor revealing that the story introduced in theaters would continue in the animated series. Maridueña is also set to reprise the role in Superman's sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

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Given that news about the Blue Beetle animated series had been dormant for nearly two years, the reassurance is particularly exciting, especially as the show will join a growing lineup of animated projects DC Studios has in the pipeline. Arguably the most well-known of the bunch is Creature Commandos, which is expected to return to HBO Max next year.

Season 2 will follow up on the shake-up established in the Season 1 finale, with the Bride expected to take over leadership of the team. Additional DC characters, including King Shark, Khalis, and Nosferata, are also expected to join the cast. The biggest change heading into another round of Creature Commandos, however, is that Gunn himself is no longer writing the series, with a larger team now taking the reins on the scripts.

Warner Bros. Animation

Joining Reeves' Batman in the Elseworlds realm will be DC Super Powers, which will center on a group of young heroes-in-training at the Alliance School for Heroes. Green Lantern (Guy Gardner), The Flash (Jesse Quick), and Aquagirl are among the characters expected to be part of the group, while more established heroes such as Superman and Wonder Woman will serve as instructors. Given its Elseworlds status, the series will likely stream on HBO Max, although details about a release window remain scarce since its initial announcement in February 2025.

A more firmly established animated project in development is My Adventures with Green Lantern, which will follow in the footsteps of the three-season My Adventures with Superman. Currently in the early stages of development, the series is tentatively expected to arrive in late 2027 or early 2028. It will spotlight Jessica Cruz, voiced by Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho, who debuted in My Adventures with Superman before embarking on her own journey after discovering a Green Lantern ring. My Adventures with Green Lantern will likely air on Adult Swim and stream the next day on HBO Max, just like its sister show.

Warner Bros. Animation

Another animated series with minor ties to the DCEU is Mister Miracle, led by renowned comic book writer Tom King and confirmed to be canon within the wider DCU overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Scott Free will headline the series as the New God who takes on the mantle of Mister Miracle. Darkseid, who previously served as a villain in the DCEU, will instead become the show's primary antagonist, giving him another opportunity to demonstrate just how dangerous he can be. The series also has a slightly more definitive release window, with King indicating that it could arrive in 2027. Given its status as an adult animated series, viewers should be able to find Mister Miracle on Max upon its debut.

Those looking for a more nostalgic fix will be happy to hear about the upcoming Starfire series, centered on the titular character who previously featured in Cartoon Network's Teen Titans. In the new series, the princess of Tamaran will leave the confines of her home planet to "uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe." Also classified as an Elseworlds project, Starfire does not yet have an anticipated release date, although production was underway as of this summer.

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Taking a more family-friendly approach is the ongoing Krypto Saves the Day!, an animated series of shorts that follows Superman's canine companion on chaotic adventures throughout Metropolis. The first batch of episodes premiered last fall, while Season 2 is currently airing across HBO Max, YouTube, and Cartoon Network. Like its predecessor, Season 2 is expected to follow a four-episode monthly release schedule.

Last but certainly not least was the triple announcement of animated series unveiled this summer at the Warner Bros. Animation Joint Annecy Showcase: Absolute Batman, Joker: Laugh Riot, and another series centered on Krypto. Absolute Batman will draw inspiration from the comic run of the same name, while Laugh Riot will embrace an anime-inspired art style as the Joker hunts down the killer responsible for taking away his greatest adversary. Meanwhile, the Krypto series will follow the super-powered canine as he teams up with a group of criminal nobodies on a path toward redemption. None of these series has release timeframes, though don't expect them until 2028 at the latest, given everything else presently in the works from DC Studios.

Will Animation Dominate DC Studios?

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It's clear that animation will play a major role in DC Studios' future. The studio is building a diverse slate of animated projects spanning both the DCU and its Elseworlds pocket, despite other series being canceled. This gives James Gunn and Peter Safran more than enough room to explore corners of their universe that may be difficult to achieve in live-action.

The variety of these shows could also make animation one of DC Studios' most reliable ways to keep its characters in the public eye between theatrical releases. While DC's live-action movie slate remains relatively sparse post-2027 (at least in terms of confirmed projects), animated series can fill those gaps by introducing new characters and revisiting familiar ones without the production demands of a film. That flexibility may prove crucial for DC Studios moving forward.

Nonetheless, relying on animation does not mean live-action is being pushed aside. Rather, the success of upcoming films such as Clayface and Man of Tomorrow may determine how aggressively the studio works on its theatrical slate. For now, however, the growing number of animated projects suggests that animation may be one of the defining elements of the new DCU.