Superman 2 Will Officially Debut the DCU's Own Spider-Man

James Gunn's DC Universe will bring its own version of the MCU's Spider-Man into the upcoming Superman 2. Marvel and DC have countless characters with natural similarities, many of whom are in the spotlight in the current iterations of Warner Bros.' DC Universe and Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, as DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran push forward with Superman 2 (titled Man of Tomorrow), that trend will only continue.

In July 2026, Deadline reported that Xolo Maridueña will reprise his role as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in Man of Tomorrow, which opens in theaters on July 9, 2027. This will be Maridueña's first appearance in the DC Universe since leading Blue Beetle in 2023, but his role in the upcoming Superman sequel is under wraps.

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Many are looking at Blue Beetle as the DCU's version of Marvel's most popular hero, Spider-Man, who is currently leading the MCU's Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters. Along with their youth, Spider-Man and Blue Beetle are both insect-based heroes and give off youthful underdog vibes in their stories. They also come from working-class families, making their way through life without the privilege or advantage of money or status.

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Ahead are five other main stars of DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow and their spiritual counterparts from the Marvel universe.

Other Superman 2 Characters With Marvel Counterparts

Superman/Thor

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Leading the way in Man of Tomorrow will be David Corenswet, who comes back to the DC Universe as Clark Kent/Superman. This will be his third appearance in James Gunn's DCU, first starring in the leading role in 2025's Superman before appearing in a few scenes in 2026's Supergirl.

Looking at the Marvel universe, the closest match to the Last Son of Krypton is Asgard's most famous hero, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. Beyond their similar red capes, they both possess immense cosmic power, serve as their team's heaviest-hitting fighters, and are known for their fierce desire to protect their adopted home planet.

Guy Gardner/John Walker

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Representing the Green Lantern Corps, Nathan Fillion will make his third appearance in the DCU as Guy Gardner in Superman 2. After first showing up in live-action for both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, his next DCU credit will come in 2026's Lanterns ahead of his return in the upcoming Superman sequel.

Guy's closest comparison in the Marvel universe is John Walker/US Agent, played by Wyatt Russell, who will be back later this year in Avengers: Doomsday. The two share many similarities, including abrasive attitudes, hot tempers, and darker aspects of their personalities. Also dealing with inferiority complexes, they are both portrayed as jerks with a good heart.

Mister Terrific/Reed Richards

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After becoming a fan-favorite in Superman, Edi Gathegi is reprising his role as Mr. Terrific in Superman 2. This will be Gathegi's second full appearance in the DCU after making a cameo in the revamped "previously on" section of Peacemaker Season 2's opening episode.

The best comparison to Mr. Terrific/Michael Holt from the Marvel universe is Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, who debuted in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and will return in Avengers: Doomsday. While Richards has stretchy powers compared to Holt's lack thereof, they are regarded as two of the smartest, if not the smartest, people in their respective universes. They are also known for using their brilliance to create incredible technology for battle.

Supergirl/Captain Marvel

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Milly Alcock will be back in action for the DC Universe as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in 2027's Superman 2. This will be her third appearance in the DC Universe, following a cameo at the end of Superman and a leading role in Supergirl.

Looking at Marvel counterparts, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel has more similarities to DC's Woman of Tomorrow than anyone else; the two even share the last name of Danvers in the comics. Aside from their names and blonde hair, they both boast incredible cosmic powers, including physical strength that allows them to lift massive objects. They can also fly, and they work closely with different kinds of energy, with Supergirl absorbing the yellow sun's radiation and Captain Marvel manipulating photonic energy.

John Stewart/War Machine

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Along with Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Aaron Pierre will return to the DCU as John Stewart's version of the Green Lantern. This will mark Pierre's second appearance in the DC Universe after he makes his long-awaited debut later this summer in Lanterns on HBO Max.

John Stewart's best comp in the Marvel universe is War Machine, played by Don Cheadle for the last 16 years. The two are military veterans with tactical precision and pragmatic realism, and they share the discipline of trained soldiers.