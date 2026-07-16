Blue Beetle’s Man of Tomorrow Casting Makes Adria Arjona’s Mystery Superhero Character Much Clearer

Blue Beetle's arrival in the DCU means as much for Adria Arjona's character as it does for him. James Gunn is putting together an impressive cast for his Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow. The main trio from the 2025 movie, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan, are all reprising their roles. And they'll probably spend a lot of time filming scenes where their characters cook up ways to contend with Lars Eidinger's villain, Brainiac.

But bad guys aren't Man of Tomorrow's big draw. No, the DCU's heroes have every intention of hogging the spotlight. The Man of Steel's allies from his first solo movie, including the members of the Justice Gang and Supergirl, return to action. John Stewart will stand alongside them, making the jump from the small screen to the big one after the first season of Lanterns wraps up.

Another name that's now part of the mix in Man of Tomorrow is Jaime Reyes, Xolo Maridueña's hero who appeared in the 2023 DCEU film Blue Beetle. Gunn teased in the past that he intended to make the underrated superhero film canon in his franchise. Clearly, he's a man of his word. However, what he probably didn't realize was that bringing Reyes into the fold would solve one of his movie's biggest mysteries.

Disney

Andor star Adria Arjona beat out the competition for a part in Man of Tomorrow back in April 2026, right before filming on the project started. Initially, the Hollywood trades claimed she earned the right to bring DC Comics' antihero Maxima to life. But Gunn wouldn't confirm or deny whether that information was accurate. That left the door open for speculation, with many clinging to the hope that Maxima was just a codename and that Arjona had actually landed Wonder Woman.

The cat still isn't totally out of the bag, despite Man of Tomorrow set photos dropping on any social media platform that'll have them. Maybe this isn't the kind of puzzle that needs leaks to solve, though.

DC Comics

Back in the 1990s, DC wanted to bring some edge to its comic book lineup, so it created Extreme Justice, a superhero team that worked outside the law. Captain Atom served as the group's leader, but the other members, Maxima, Blue Beetle (the Ted Kord version), Booster Gold, and Amazing-Man, all brought plenty to the table as well.

Extreme Justice didn't get long to show what it was made of, as its comic only ran 19 issues. A lack of lore has never stopped Gunn from taking creative liberties with characters before. He could very well be planning to bring Blue Beetle and Maxima, played by Arjona, together in Man of Tomorrow and set the stage for his own version of Extreme Justice.

And if Gunn plays his cards right, another one of their comic book pals will be right behind them.

A Third Member of Extreme Justice Already Has A DCU Solo Series In The Works

DC Comics

When Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO, Peter Safran, announced their initial slate for Chapter 1 of the DCU, one project that stood out was the Booster Gold show. It took a while before it started getting any traction. But in 2025, Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins signed on to write the series' pilot and serve as showrunner. Gunn has continued to show support for the project, which surely means it's coming sooner or later.

When it does, Extreme Justice might already be in play. It's easy to imagine a scenario where the first season concludes with the time-traveling hero agreeing to fight for something other than himself. He and his pals won't pretend to be the Justice League; they'll be something that only a franchise with Gunn at the helm can handle.