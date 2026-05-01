James Gunn Reveals Plan To Address DCU Canon Status Of 2 Snyderverse Movies In 2027

James Gunn is rethinking the DCU, in particular, how two DCEU films fit into the overall picture. The DCEU was still alive and well when Warner Bros. opted to create DC Studio and appointed Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEO's. Rather than continue the universe that began with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013, the pair decided to wipe the slate clean and start a new DC cinematic universe, leaving the canonicity of many DCEU films in doubt.

The DCU is now two TV shows and one film deep, and it's become clear that not all DCEU projects are considered canon in this new universe. Before he was studio head, Gunn himself helmed a pair of DCEU projects, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1, which he opted to somewhat keep canon heading into this new DC era. However, the gray area between the DCEU ending and the DCU beginning has raised many questions about canonicity, particularly for the projects released during that period, and it's something Gunn seems eager to address.

Responding to a fan on Threads about what exactly is canon from the Snyderverse era, Gunn revealed he has plans to address this now that the DCU is further into its development. Gunn said he had "been thinking about this a lot in regards to The Suicide Squad and Blue Beetle," adding that he hopes to do a "special couple [of] podcasts" to address this.

"I've been thinking about this a lot in regards to The Suicide Squad & Blue Beetle and I've been meaning to rewatch both with an eye towards that knowing what I know now almost three years into the DCU (with a couple more years of scripts being actively filmed or created). Maybe after MoT Jenn & Steve & I can get together for a special couple podcasts to discuss. What do you guys think is potentially or definitely NOT canon from TSS & BB?"

The Suicide Squad was one of the films Gunn directed and wrote for the DCEU, and it served as a sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad. The movie also launched the spin-off series Peacemaker, which has since carried on into the DCU with its second season, creating a murky chain of canon between the old and new DC universes. Additionally, Blue Beetle was one of the final DCEU films released in 2023 and featured Safran as a producer. Gunn also confirmed in 2023 that Blue Beetle was considered the "first DCU character."

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While the new DCU wiped the slate clean of most Snyderverse projects, Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker Season 1, and Blue Beetle have all been outlined as having some element of canonicity in the new cinematic universe, but exactly what is considered canon and what isn't hasn't been made clear. This has caused a lot of confusion, particularly regarding potential character recasts.

Of course, there was no way to have known exactly how the DCU would unfold three years ago, so not everything is going to line up perfectly, but Gunn's post is a promising sign that fans' questions will be answered and that the wider DCU canon will be clarified, although not until Man of Tomorrow's release in 2027.

What Will Be Considered Canon in the DCU's Sacred Timeline?

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Having outlined plans to address the canon elements of The Suicide Squad and Blue Beetle, Gunn asked fans for their suggestions on what they consider important to the DCU from these projects. There was no shortage of answers, with many moments from past DCEU projects raising questions in the new DCU.

One moment in particular that fans want to see addressed is Superman's history with Bloodsport (Idris Elba). In The Suicide Squad, Elba's assassin was hired for Task Force X after being imprisoned for shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. With The Suicide Squad now somewhat canon in the DCU, many are wondering whether this event is canon, which would mean it happened to David Corenswet's Superman.

Gunn and Safran have found creative ways to address Snyderverse projects in the past and bring them in line with the current DCU. For example, Peacemaker Season 1's final scene saw cameos from members of the Snyderverse's Justice League, but this was later retconned in Peacemaker Season 2 to show the Justice Gang instead.

The general rule of thumb has been that anything mentioned or spoken about in a new DCU project (Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, Superman, etc.) that links to an old Snyderverse project is considered canon. However, this hasn't always been the cleanest way to address fans' questions about past DCEU projects, so Gunn's suggestion of a tell-all podcast seems like a more encompassing way to confirm things.