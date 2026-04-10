DC Studios Just Confirmed Its 13th Justice League Member

Man of Tomorrow, the highly anticipated sequel to 2025's Superman that hits theaters on July 9, 2027, is already deep into production. The script is done, the creative team is in place, and new actors are being brought into the fold, including Lars Eidinger, who will bring iconic DC Comics villain Brainiac to life for his first major movie appearance. Of course, Brainiac is no joke, meaning it'll likely take more than the Man of Steel and the Justice Gang to bring him down.

Fortunately, Man of Tomorrow is bringing in reinforcements in the form of Maxima, the queen of the alien planet Almerac. Andor actress Adria Arjona is among those testing for the role, which, according to Gunn, will be relatively small. However, no matter how limited Maxima's screen time is in Man of Tomorrow, she shouldn't be underestimated.

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Maxima started as a bit of an anti-hero in DC Comics, causing problems for heroes and villains alike, before turning over a new leaf. The Justice League welcomed her with open arms, and she helped her new teammates fight many villains, including Doomsday. Now, it's far too early to tell whether the DCU will take Maxima down a similar road. But at least she has plenty of positive influences around.

Justice League Members Already Present in the DCU

Superman

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The DCU's first movie proved that Superman still has a lot to learn. He's obviously powerful, but he can't solve all of his problems with fists. As the threats get bigger and bigger, the Man of Steel will realize that he should take a page out of Maxwell Lord's book and start a super team.

Batman

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Gunn and Co. have yet to cast a Batman actor. And they're not in any rush, as The Brave in the Bold is still finding its footing. The Dark Knight isn't one for waiting, though, so he's already active in the DCU, striking fear into the hearts of enemies in Gotham City.

Wonder Woman

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Unlike Batman and Superman, Wonder Woman hasn't been able to flex her muscles in Warner Bros.' newest superhero universe. The only bone she was thrown was when she appeared in a nightmare sequence in Creature Commandos as a corpse. Despite the lack of in-universe press, Gunn confirmed she's in the plans, with a solo movie for the character already being in the works.

Hawkgirl

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Superman featured the debut of the Justice Gang, which helped the titular character save Jarhanpur from a Boravian invasion. But Hawkgirl wasn't satisfied with just saving people; she was out for blood, killing Vasil Ghurkos by dropping him from a great distance. Kendra Saunders will have to clean up her act if she wants to follow in her comic book counterpart's footsteps and join the Justice League.

Mr. Terrific

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While the rest of his team was off saving Jarhanpur, Mr. Terrific stayed behind in Metropolis to shut down the dimensional rift that was threatening to rip the entire world apart. The mission was a piece of cake for the world's smartest man, who formed a real bond with both Superman and Krypto. When it's time to put the League together, Terrific will surely be one of Superman's first calls.

Guy Gardner

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Being a member of the Green Lantern Corps doesn't stop Guy Gardner from being a major pain in the butt. Lois Lane had to practically beg him to get off his butt and do something in Superman, and he still tried to take credit for the win. With plenty of other Green Lanterns in the galaxy, it's going to take a major turnaround for Gardner to secure himself a spot in the Watchtower.

Supergirl

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Kara Zor-El doesn't exactly scream hero material right now. She seems to prefer partying to saving cats out of trees, much to her cousin's chagrin. Getting a solo adventure of her own presents Supergirl with a golden opportunity to turn things around, though, and become the hero that she's capable of being.

Lobo

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Believe it or not, the galactic outlaw Lobo joined the Justice League at one point in the comics. He's usually not a team player, and Supergirl's marketing certainly doesn't paint him like one in the DCU. However, being played by Jason Momoa could take the Main Man to unfamiliar territory.

Hal Jordan

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The trailer for HBO's Lanterns doesn't do Hal Jordan any favors. He's a curmudgeon who gives his new partner grief at every opportunity. But there has to be a hero in Kyle Chandler's character somewhere, one worthy of standing alongside the DC's Trinity.

John Stewart

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Just because his mentor probably has no interest in joining a team doesn't mean John Stewart would balk at the opportunity. The newest Green Lantern recruit is going to return in Man of Tomorrow following his debut in Lanterns. He'll have plenty of time to pick the big guy's brain and get in his good graces.

Mr. Miracle

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Gunn has made it clear time and time again that the DCU's animated series will connect to the live-action ones. That means Mr. Miracle, who will headline his own show from Warner Bros. Animation, can make the jump between mediums. And the League would be lucky to have him because he comes complete with an impressive powerset.

Big Barda

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Whether it's on the page or the screen, Big Barda is always by Mister Miracle's side. But she can also stand on her own as a hero, being brave enough to abandon Granny Goodness and the Female Furies and forge her own path. If the forces of Apokolips ever come knocking in the DCU, Big Barda could become a key ally for Superman and Co.