DC Studios Unveils First Official Logo for Jason Momoa's Lobo

DC Studios shared the logo for Jason Momoa's Lobo to celebrate his upcoming DCU debut. Momoa is making waves with his DCU comeback, becoming the first major name from the former DC Extended Universe to take on a new role under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Now, his portrayal of Lobo is getting a couple of distinct changes to what fans know in the comics.

DC Shop revealed a new look at merchandise celebrating Lobo's DCU debut in DC Studios' Supergirl. The merch in question is a sweatshirt featuring a new emblem for Lobo on the back, a flaming skull with wings on both sides. Above the skull is a banner reading "Ruthless & Fearless," with the character's name beneath.

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On the front of the sweatshirt, Lobo's name is written in black font with red squares surrounding each letter, and the House of El's "S" logo is printed on the bottom. Next to that logo reads, "The Main Man," the nickname Lobo gives himself in the comics, which is confirmed to be used in his movie debut as well.

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This jacket's logo differs from the "Bite Me, Fanboy" phrase he wears on his vest and jacket in DC Comics. Additionally, the skull and wings are nearly identical in the comics, but the skull is not on fire, as it is in the movie.

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Fans got their first look at Lobo in the first trailer for Supergirl in December 2025, teasing a fully comic-accurate depiction of the famous Czarnian bounty hunter. Marketing material revealed better looks at him in the following weeks, including an image of him smiling and riding his motorcycle.

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Another new trailer released in March featured Lobo more heavily, showing his early interactions with Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-el/Supergirl. This included an expansion of the scene in which he first rides in on his motorcycle before he asks Supergirl if she was "the ditz from that dive bar."

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Although Lobo will be introduced in the DCU in this movie, his role is rumored to be relatively small. This is likely to set up a larger role for Lobo in the future, allowing him to become the famed bounty hunter he is known as in the comics.

Supergirl will be the second theatrical release in the new DC Universe and the first DC movie released in 2026. Starring Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa, this story will follow Kara Zor-el on a journey through the galaxy as she protects a young girl and seeks revenge. Supergirl will be released in theaters on June 26.

What To Expect From Lobo in Supergirl

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Lobo has been featured in a handful of moments across Supergirl's marketing campaign, teasing that his role may be bigger than a cameo (even if he is not a main player). The question is what exactly Momoa will be doing in this movie and how he crosses paths with Kara Zor-el during the main part of the plot.

Lobo is expected to be more of a supporting character in this movie, giving Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills the chance to shine as the story's main villain. While Lobo will certainly get his moments to tussle with the film's leading heroine, he likely will only have a few scenes at most to work with before coming back for a bigger role in later movies.

As Supergirl gets closer to its debut, Momoa is sure to play a big role in promotion, given that this movie will let him play a role he has been campaigning for years. This story will help establish him in the greater universe as a dangerous villain, and he is sure to cross paths with plenty of other heroes after his introduction.