Avengers: Doomsday Merch Teases Thor’s 3rd Weapon In The Fight Against Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday's marketing campaign is ramping up. Of course, there's still no public trailer for the movie, as Marvel Studios has focused on pushing out footage for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its July 31 release. However, trailers aren't the only way to sell a film. Merchandise can peel back the curtain just as much, and Doomsday has a few interesting items that will be sitting on shelves soon.

Images of the first batch of Doomsday action figures have appeared online, revealing fresh looks at Doctor Doom and Captain America, among others. And while everyone is busy focusing on the shiny new characters, one original Avenger is flying under the radar: Thor.

Marvel Studios

The God of Thunder is getting a new toy that looks like so many of his other ones. But there's an easy-to-miss detail that makes his figure the most revealing of the bunch. Rather than coming equipped with his signature blue lightning, which the Asgardian has used in all of his MCU appearances, the set uses the color yellow to represent the hero's amazing power.

On the surface, that detail might not seem all that consequential. After all, action figures often switch things up for no rhyme or reason. That may not be the case here, though, as the MCU's Thor has projected yellow lighting once before.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the titular character needed some assistance bringing down Gorr the God Butcher, so he sought out other gods, including Zeus. Upon arriving at Omnipotence City, Thor and his allies were laughed out of town. But they stole Zeus' Thunderbolt on the way out.

Marvel Studios

The heist paid off in a big way because Gorr got his hands on Stormbreaker, which he planned to use to reach Eternity, and the Thunderbolt allowed Thor to even the odds. While wielding Zeus' weapon, the God of Thunder utilized yellow lightning and granted the same power to a group of Asgardian children.

After Gorr was defeated, Thor left the Thunderbolt behind. However, it didn't end up back in Zeus' hands because he sent Hercules after Thor in Love and Thunder's post-credits scene. Well, the situation appears so dire in Doomsday that it could be back in play, joining two other weapons at the Avenger's disposal.

Every Weapon Thor Is Confirmed To Use In Avengers: Doomsday

Stormbreaker

Marvel Studios

Thor decided at the end of Love and Thunder that he would take Gorr's daughter, Love, and raise her as his own. The two settled down on an alien planet, which came under siege by raiders in the film's final moments. Rather than fight alone, the God of Thunder handed his trusty axe Stormbreaker to Love and got to work.

The weapon returned in the second teaser for Doomsday, when Thor was praying to his father, Odin. It also appeared in the movie's CinemaCon trailer as the Asgardian battled with Doom. By all accounts, Robert Downey Jr.'s villain stopped Stormbreaker in its tracks, proving that he's even more formidable than Thanos.

Mjolnir

Marvel Studios

Despite being destroyed by Hela, Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, returned in Love and Thunder, with Jane Foster wielding it and turning into the Mighty Thor. Sadly, Jane succumbed to the illness she had been fighting throughout the movie, leaving Mjolnir without a wielder. Thor took on the responsibility once again as the credits rolled on his fourth solo film.

Without Love by his side, Thor was seen wielding Mjolnir in Doomsday's CinemaCon trailer. But he's not the only one in the movie who has a connection to it. Steve Rogers showed up during the trailer's tag to call the hammer out of Thor's hand and announce his intention to fight Doom alongside his old friend.