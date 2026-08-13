It’s Official: Ahsoka Season 2 Is Disney+'s Next Star Wars Show

Ahsoka Season 2 is officially the next Star Wars project lined up for release. The live-action TV spin-off follows Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice, who was introduced in the animated series The Clone Wars. After Rosario Dawson debuted as the live-action version of the character in The Mandalorian, and subsequently her own show, Ahsoka, audiences have been eager to see what happens next to the Jedi.

It's been almost a four-year wait for Season 2 of Ahsoka after Season 1 finished airing in October 2023, but recently Disney finally confirmed the Star Wars show would be back in early 2027. This officially makes Ahsoka Season 2 the next Star Wars release. Fans were recently treated to the anime series Star Wars: The Ninth Jedi, which was the only release from Lucasfilm's sci-fi universe on the slate before Ahsoka.

Star Wars has already had a big 2026, with The Mandalorian & Grogu releasing in theaters in May and the new animated series, Maul - Shadow Lord, streaming on Disney+ in April. The Ninth Jedi rounds out the list of upcoming Star Wars releases for 2026, and the next thing fans will have to look forward to is Ahsoka's sophomore season in 2027.

Lucasfilm

As it stands, Ahsoka Season 2 is the only confirmed live-action TV show from the Star Wars universe on the slate right now. The Mandalorian & Grogu's box office results have left the future of the MandoVerse looking shaky, and on the animated side, Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2 could still be some time away. Theatrically, Lucasfilm has Star Wars: Starfighter coming out in 2027, but Ahsoka is holding the fort for Star Wars on Disney+.

Thankfully, Ahsoka Season 2 is not the only major Disney+ release from the studio's vast array of franchises and IP scheduled for 2027.

All of Disney+'s Big Shows Confirmed for 2027 So Far

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

One of Marvel Studios' most consistent and anticipated streaming shows has become Daredevil: Born Again, a revival of the Charlie Cox-led series that originated on Netflix. Cox returns to play Daredevil/Matt Murdock in the series, a blind lawyer by day and masked crimefighter by night, whose nemesis, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), has New York City in a vice grip of crime and corruption.

Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again has completed filming and is due for release in 2027, likely in the Spring slot that previous seasons have taken. Season 3 will further deepen the ties between the modern MCU and the Marvel Netflix saga with the four Defenders heroes–Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones)–set to reunite in the new season.

X-Men '97 Season 3

Marvel Animation

Season 2 of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 only recently wrapped up, reconfirming it as one of Marvel's best series. The regularity isn't set to slow down any time soon, with Marvel TV exec Brad Winderbaum confirming not only Season 3 of X-Men '97 but Season 4 as well.

Set to be another annual show for Marvel Studios, X-Men '97 follows the famed mutant heroes on daring adventures, with Season 2 forcing the X-Men to face their ultimate villain, Apocalypse.

Avengers: Mightiest Friends

Disney

Disney+ provides programming for all ages, and one of the biggest releases in the children's TV space in 2027 is Avengers: Mightiest Friends. The junior animated series introduces kid versions of Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, Black Widow, and Thor, and follows their adventures as they face off against iconic Marvel villains.

Avengers: Mightiest Friends is a crossover of Marvel's other kids' programming, including Iron Man and His Awesome Friends and Spidey and His Awesome Friends.

Afterlife with Archie

Archie Comics

Another major release scheduled for Disney+ in 2027 is Afterlife with Archie, an adaptation of the comics of the same name that envision the classic Archie characters in a zombie apocalypse.

The series will come four years after Riverdale, the previous Archie comics adaptation, came to a close on The CW. This new iteration will presumably have a new cast of actors portraying the iconic characters (although no announcement has been made); however, it will be overseen by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who brought Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to life.

Afterlife with Archie was greenlit in July and scheduled for a Fall 2027 premiere, meaning casting and filming should be imminent.