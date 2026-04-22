Ahsoka Season 2 Takes One Step Closer To Release

A fresh update has indicated that Ahsoka Season 2 is edging closer to its Disney+ release. Nearly three years have already passed since Ahsoka premiered on Disney+, leaving fans on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that teased connections to the Mortis Gods while Grand Admiral Thrawn escaped Peridea into the main galaxy, setting up the MandoVerse's ultimate conflict. That hasn't stopped Lucasfilm from leaving fans hanging for some time, with star Rosario Dawson only getting back into her Togruta get-up for production across last year.

MandoVerse co-architect and Ahsoka Season 2 producer Jon Favreau confirmed to SFX Magazine that he has "seen all" eight episodes on the Disney+ show, which is expected to arrive later this year. The news that Favreau has seen all of Ahsoka's sophomore outing indicates that Dave Filoni is far along in development and has a near-complete cut, even with VFX work likely still underway.

Looking back to Ahsoka Season 1, production wrapped in October 2022, and the series premiered in August 2023. As Season 2 wrapped filming around the same time last year, it stands to reason it could be ready for late summer or early fall, if Filoni's new responsibilities as Lucasfilm president don't get in the way.

Disney+ tends to spread its biggest Marvel and Star Wars originals out to allow for a consistent flow of content. The platform already has two MCU shows set for fall (VisionQuest and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), but only X-Men '97 is set for summer, possibly making way for Ahsoka to return to its summer slot.

Favreau also offered some cryptic teases for Ahsoka Season 2, noting that it is about the "higher level" of ongoing events in the galaxy far, far away in the decades leading up to the rise of the sequel trilogy's First Order:

"Anybody who saw the sequels knows that there's a First Order coming in, like, 20 years from where we are now in the storyline. And then Ahsoka Season 2 is coming out – which I've seen all of – and that's definitely more dealing with the larger [picture], a higher level. That's about the officers and [The Mandalorian & Grogu is] the enlisted men – this is more of a ground-level experience of what's going on."

The MandoVerse's two upcoming projects may be on vastly different scales, but Favreau revealed in the same interview that The Mandalorian Season 4 would have connected deeply to Ahsoka Season 2 if it hadn't been pushed aside.

For the time being, the only official release window has Ahsoka Season 2 premiering in 2026, making anything specific pure speculation or rumor. The series stars Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera, Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Rory McCann as the recast Baylan Skoll.

Why Star Wars' MandoVerse Is At a Crossroads In 2026

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Season 2 marks a crossroads for Lucasfilm, with reports claiming that the MandoVerse's future rides on the Jedi series' success. Furthermore, it seems the same can be said for The Mandalorian & Grogu, as Dave Filoni's theatrical MandoVerse crossover could transform into a Disney+ limited series if it flops.

Currently, Star Wars has no live-action shows scheduled for release in 2027, but it does have one completely original movie in Shawn Levy's Starfighter. If the standalone post-Rise of Skywalker tale succeeds while this year's MandoVerse projects disappoint, Lucasfilm is likely to double down on disconnected filmmaking.

Still, whether it is on the big or small screen, it would be surprising if the Heir to the Empire-inspired crossover and the epic battle against Thrawn didn't come to fruition, especially with Filoni now at the head of Lucasfilm.

If the plan still is to save the Thrawn face-off for a future movie or TV event, there is a very real chance that Ahsoka ends on another cliffhanger, with the heroes back in the main galaxy but the former Empire admiral still at large. Fans can only hope that Lucasfilm doesn't keep them waiting years for a resolution this time.