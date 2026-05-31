DC Studios' Lanterns Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

DC Studios' Lanterns is one of the biggest projects on the DCU's 2026 calendar, and the talk around the HBO Max series just got more exciting after a reveal of its record-breaking runtime. The show brings Green Lantern Corps members Hal Jordan and John Stewart to live action under the new DC banner, with Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in the lead roles. Eight episodes trade the cosmic sprawl of the comics for a grounded murder mystery in the American heartland, a tone much closer to True Detective than a space opera. James Gunn and Peter Safran have positioned the series as an important entry in the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and it premieres August 16 on HBO and HBO Max.

James Gunn confirmed that every episode of Lanterns will run close to an hour, a full season of roughly eight hours. This total would make Lanterns the longest project in the DCU, a record that puts it ahead of every film and season the studio has released so far. Gunn shared this detail on Threads during an interaction with a fan.

HBO Max

The runtime came up after the fan questioned the decision to spread the story across eight episodes rather than one movie. Gunn answered with a rhetorical question that essentially revealed the series's runtime. "You want to sit through an eight-hour movie?" he asked.

Eight episodes at close to an hour each add up to about eight hours, though the real total may come in a little under that. There's a chance that the eight hours Gunn mentioned is a round estimate rather than a locked figure, so the finished season could fall just short once each episode gets edited to length.

Lanterns releases weekly after its August 16 premiere, with the finale expected on October 4. Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy runs the series, with Lost and Watchmen veteran Damon Lindelof and comic writer Tom King writing the pilot and series bible together. Beyond the show, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart returns in Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel Gunn is directing for July 9, 2027, so the season doubles as an extended introduction to a character the films will lean on. With that eight-hour estimate in hand, the DCU's projects line up in a new order by length.

Every DCU Movie/Show Ranked By Runtime

Lanterns

HBO Max

At a projected eight hours across its eight episodes, Lanterns clears the rest of the DCU by a wide gap. No other film or season in the universe comes within two hours of that figure. The length suits the show's prestige-drama goals and its slow-burn detective structure, which leans on character and mood rather than wall-to-wall action. Once it premieres in August, it becomes the longest single piece of DCU storytelling to date.

Peacemaker Season 1

HBO Max

Peacemaker Season 1 runs about five hours and 43 minutes across eight episodes, each roughly 39 to 47 minutes long. The 2022 series originally aired in the previous DC films continuity, though Gunn later merged its events into the DCU canon, which is why Season 2 brings the same characters into the new universe.

Peacemaker Season 2

HBO Max

Peacemaker Season 2 totals around five and a half hours, 332 minutes to be exact, over its eight episodes. Episode lengths varied between 33 minutes and a 57-minute finale, the longest single episode in either season. The season takes place right after the events of Superman and ties straight into the DCU's main timeline.

Creature Commandos

DC Studios

Creature Commandos, the animated series that ushered in the DCU in December 2024, runs about two hours and 46 minutes, a total of 166 minutes across seven episodes. Each chapter stays brief by design, between 21 and 28 minutes, in step with the pacing of adult animation. James Gunn wrote all seven episodes himself, and the show set up several characters who reappear across the wider DCU.

Superman

DC Studios

Superman clocks in at two hours and nine minutes or 129 minutes, a figure that makes the film one of the shortest Superman movies. The 2025 film relaunched the DCU on the big screen and remains the only live-action DCU feature in theaters so far. Among everything the studio released to date, it is the shortest, and obviously, that's because it's a film, and everything else out so far is a TV show.

What Does an Eight-Hour Season Mean for the Dcu?

An eight-hour season tells you how DC Studios sees Lanterns within its lineup. HBO earned its name on long-form, prestige drama, and a runtime in that range gives the murder mystery room to develop its two leads properly. A True Detective-style story lives on pacing and atmosphere, and eight hours offers far more space for that than a single film ever could.

The runtime also gives a sense that the stakes are extremely high and the events have major implications beyond the show. John Stewart graduates to a major role in Man of Tomorrow, so this season may work as the groundwork the Superman sequel draws from, and the extra runtime helps set this up effectively.

The length also raises the bar for DCU shows. DC fans have often complained about the runtime of shows in the new continuity. Gunn's Creature Commandos took criticism for having too little time to flesh out its cast. Peacemaker Season 2 had very short episodes, especially when the story was getting juicy. The finale was an exception, though. Lanterns won’t have this issue and could be the benchmark for future DCU shows in terms of length.