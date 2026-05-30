Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Perfectly Set Up Marvel’s Next Superhero Debut

The cavalry arrives in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Of course, the show's sophomore outing ends with the titular hero going to prison after bringing to an end Mayor Wilson Fisk's reign of terror, leaving New York City vulnerable. Well, it pays to have good friends, and Daredevil has a few in the form of the other members of the Defenders: Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.

Photos from the set of Born Again's third season already confirmed that Netflix's old superhero team will reunite on Disney+. However, the identity of the next big bad to face the street-level heroes is still a mystery. Bullseye has been spotted on set, and showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed to The Direct that new villains will be introduced in the upcoming outing.

Whoever ends up stepping up to the plate, the Defenders are going to need all the help they can get. Fortunately, the latest batch of set photos reveals that a new Marvel hero is on the way. Mike Colter and Finn Jones, who play Luke Cage and Iron Fist, respectively, were spotted filming in a New York park. And they weren't alone, as their characters are set to share a scene with Danielle Cage, played by both Annabelle Ivlev and Isabella Ivlev in Born Again Season 2.

Danielle, the daughter of Luke and Jessica, made her MCU debut only recently. When her house got attacked by Mr. Charles' goons, she watched as her mother kicked their butts. But she wasn't quivering in fear in the corner while everything went down. No, she kept on playing with her toys, even grabbing a grenade as if it were a doll.

Being the daughter of two superheroes, it's no surprise that Danielle is cool in the face of pressure. But picking up a dangerous item without a second thought teases far more than that. Without outright confirming it, Born Again reveals that Danielle has powers of her own, potentially ones she siphoned from her mom at birth.

With that established, it's only a matter of time before Danielle starts figuring out her codename and making a supersuit. Just don't look to the comics for help figuring out her MCU future because they will raise far more questions than they answer.

The MCU Can Take Danielle Cage In So Many Different Directions

Marvel Television

Whenever it's time for a Marvel character to make the jump from page to screen, fans run to Wikipedia pages to learn all they can about them. The first place to check is usually the Earth-616 section, since many consider it to be the "base" universe. Danielle doesn't have many wins under her belt on Earth-616, given that she's only a few years old, which means her powers could come via the multiverse.

On Earth-15061, Danielle inherits powers from both her mother and father, giving her tough skin and enhanced strength and durability. She uses her gifts to fight injustice as that reality's Captain America.

Given that Sam Wilson only recently picked up the shield, it's hard to believe the MCU will take it from him and hand it to a six-year-old. The more likely scenario is that she trains with her mom, dad, and Uncle Iron Fist for a few more years before adopting her own superhero identity and taking to the streets of New York.

Once she gets her feet wet in the concrete jungle, she can set her sights on a global role, maybe with the Avengers or even a team like the Champions, if Marvel Studios ever gets that ball rolling.

No matter where she ends up, Danielle has a bright future in the MCU. And hopefully, she won't have to take a years-long break from crime-fighting like her parents did.