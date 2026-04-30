Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Will Officially Introduce Multiple New Villains, Confirms Marvel TV EP Dario Scardapane (Exclusive)

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane revealed that Season 3 will introduce new villains to go up against Matt Murdock and his allies. Netflix's Daredevil series and its Disney+ continuation, Daredevil: Born Again, pushed Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) to the forefront as its core villain while also introducing many more foes in its roster of antagonists, such as Muse, Vanessa Fisk, The Hand, Nobu Yoshioka, Madame Gao, James Wesley, Elektra, and Dex Poindexter (aka Bullseye). These villains pushed Murdock to the limit while also raising personal stakes for him throughout Daredevil's small-screen run.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, showrunner and executive producer (EP) Dario Scardapane confirmed that "a few more [villains are] heading your way" when asked about plans to introduce new antagonists in the already-confirmed Season 3 of the Disney+ series:

The Direct: “Season 2 adds so much more depth to characters or villains that we know, like Kingpin, Bullseye… I’m a huge fan of what you guys did with Muse in Season 1, an original villain that we hadn't seen before. Can you guys tease… are there more plans for villains that audiences have never seen before and introducing new ones?" Dario Scardapane: "Yeah, I mean, the idea of heroes and villains in our story… Somebody that you may see can evolve into something unexpected… The idea of introducing characters that we know, Bullseye being one of them, and playing around with, ‘Should we be rooting for this guy? Wait a second, we can't do that. He killed Foggy.’ So yeah, I mean, everything's on the table. I think that fan expectations get… I love reading theories. They tend to far outstrip our abilities. But yeah, we've got a few more people heading your way."

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 featured a strong villain lineup led by Mayor Fisk, which was further complicated by the corruption tied to his sinister political regime in New York. Vanessa Fisk's active turn as a villain was prominently featured in Born Again's debut season, taking the reins of Fisk's criminal empire and orchestrating the murder of Foggy Nelson.

Bullseye continued his violent turn in Season 1, making his instability even more dangerous by targeting Mayor Fisk and Vanessa due to their betrayal. Season 2, though, highlighted that he will have a temporary alliance with Matt Murdock, turning him from a villain to an anti-hero. Muse (aka Bastian Cooper) served as the new "serial killer" antagonist in Season 1, who treated killing as an artistic expression, eventually targeting Heather Glenn.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 dialed up the stakes with its roster of villains by introducing Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles, who already has a confirmed connection with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, pushing the Anti-Vigilante Task Force as a dangerous group of foes, and elevating Buck Cashman as Fisk's loyal and dangerous right-hand man.

Some also believed that New York Governor McCaffrey is one of the confirmed villains in Season 2, mainly because she can be seen in official images speaking with Mayor Fisk.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET.

Which New Villains Will Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Introduce?

Marvel Comics

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 offers plenty of opportunities to introduce new villains who will contend against Matt Murdock. It's possible that Mayor Fisk's regime in New York will end after Season 2, meaning that Matt needs new foes to challenge him after saving the city from Kingpin. Some villains have also been taken off the table, like Michael Gandolfini's Daniel Blake, so a few more foes may be necessary going forward.

One of these adversaries has already been confirmed through set photos: Lady Muse. Many are speculating that this will turn out to be Heather Glenn under the mask, which would line up with her fixation on the villain throughout Season 2.

The Hand's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day makes them a prime candidate for a comeback in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, considering that they are wreaking havoc in New York and Daredevil will not be pleased. In January 2026, a reliable report claimed that The Hand would return in Season 3, and they would appear more formidable than ever.

This is particularly notable given that the rest of the Defenders are also back in action for the revival series' third season, who fought against The Hand in their own show.

The Hand's comeback could also hint that Elektra is also on the verge of returning despite seemingly dying in The Defenders crossover event. Elektra's return could help Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 redeem her and transform her from a wasted hero into someone crucial to Matt Murdock's journey.

Other villains who could spell some trouble in Season 3 are Mr. Charles and the possible inclusion of Val as an emerging threat if the power vacuum in New York is left abandoned after Fisk's potential downfall.