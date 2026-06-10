Netflix Officially Confirms 7 Major Shows Ending In 2026 & 2027

Netflix is officially saying goodbye to its six best shows as the streaming service moves on to a brand-new era in 2027. Netflix is giving fans proper send-offs rather than abrupt cancellations for several of its most beloved series, with official final seasons confirmed across the next two years.

The streaming giant already bid farewell to Stranger Things at the start of 2026 and officially closed the chapter on some of its fan-favorite series in 2025, including Squid Game, You, Cobra Kai, Big Mouth, and The Sandman.

Aside from confirmed final seasons, Netflix also had notable cancellations in 2025, including The Recruit, The Waterfront, Pulse, The Residence, and Boots.

Major Netflix Shows Confirmed to End In 2026 & 2027 (Full List)

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 3

Netflix

Status: Finished production; slated for 2027 release

Netflix officially confirmed that A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will end with a four-episode third season, after the cast and crew secretly filmed the entire final season back-to-back with the second season. The series stars Wednesday actress Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Anobi.

Based on Holly Jackson's novel of the same name, Season 2 ended with a major death after Stanley Forbes was shot and killed by Charlie Green for revenge tied to his sister's murder when they were kids. Stanley died in Pip's arms after revealing his true identity.

Elsewhere, Max Hastings' trial collapses after a key witness, Jamie Reynolds, went missing. As a result, Max is acquitted, walking free despite Pip knowing the truth that he was guilty of sexual assault against Becca (read more on why Becca killed Andie Bell in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 1 here).

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2 closes on a dark note, with a traumatized Pip questioning if real justice exists in a broken system. As the final season, Season 3 is set to adapt the third book, As Good as Dead, and it is expected to revolve around Pip becoming the main target of an unknown stalker whose presence was felt in the final moments of Season 2.

Emily In Paris Season 6

Netflix

Status: Currently in production; expected to release in late 2026

After an eventful run on Netflix, the streaming giant officially confirmed that Emily in Paris will end with Season 6.

Season 5 shifted much of the action to Rome and Venice as Emily joined Agence Grateau's new Italian office and began a relationship with Marcello Muratori. Emily and Marcello, however, broke up, while Mindy and Nicolas ended up engaged after various twists and turns.

As the final season set in Greece, Season 6 has a lot of lingering plot threads to address, including Gabriel's re-entry into Emily's life, as the pair's on-again, off-again romance is expected to take center stage.

Meanwhile, Mindy's feelings for Alfie could complicate her engagement to Nicolas. This is on top of the usual career and personal growth storylines centered around Emily as she navigates her role at Agence Grateau.

Lily Collins returns as the titular Emily Cooper alongside familiar faces led by Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Lucien Laviscount.

Outer Banks Season 5

Netflix

Status: Post-production; expected to release in late 2026

Outer Banks Season 5 is set to be the swan song of the Pogues as they embark on a final high-stakes international treasure hunt following the tragic death of JJ in Season 4. The Pogues' revenge quest is set to be pushed to the forefront as they are in pursuit of JJ's ruthless father and killer, Chandler Groff.

Outer Banks has several plot threads that need to be addressed in its final season, including Sarah's pregnancy with John B's baby, Rafe's complicated reconciliation with the group, and Pope and Kiara's trauma after JJ's death.

Outer Banks Season 5 will bring back its core cast, headlined by Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Drew Starkey. Rudy Pankow has not yet been confirmed to appear, as his character, JJ, died definitively in the Season 4 finale.

The Witcher Season 5

Netflix

Status: Post-production; expected release in late 2026

The Witcher Season 5 has been confirmed as the final season of the Netflix series, with a release sometime in late 2026.

Based on Season 4's ending, The Witcher's upcoming season is set to feature an apocalyptic, high-stakes finale, centered on the journey toward the much-awaited reunion between Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri after years of painful separation.

The Continent stands on the brink of total war as dark forces align with sinister designs on Ciri and her world-altering Elder Blood powers. Geralt and Yennefer race against time to rescue Ciri. Along the way, Geralt's loyal Hansa, his tight-knit crew of allies, continues its perilous journey across war-torn lands.

The Witcher's final season will bring back Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, and Laurence Fishburne.

The Night Agent Season 4

Netflix

Status: In production; likely 2027 release

Netflix revealed that The Night Agent will end with Season 4, and it is being framed as Peter Sutherland's last mission and action-packed send-off for the character.

The Night Agent Season 3 ended with Peter exposing a massive financial conspiracy involving Walcott Capital, a shadow bank tied to money laundering, terrorist financing, and linked to the highest levels of U.S. government corruption, including U.S. President Hagan and the First Lady.

Many fans felt that Season 3 was a powerful ending for Peter, especially after it represented a bold reset for the character. Still, the Season 3 finale confirmed that Peter will have a new partner when The Night Agent returns for Season 4, cleverly opening the door for more.

With Peter having a new comrade, this sets up an exciting, fresh dynamic heading into Season 4, where Peter is poised to return for one last high-stakes mission amid what could be an entirely new conspiracy.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5

Netflix

Status: In production; likely 2027 release

Netflix confirmed Season 5 as the final season of The Lincoln Lawyer, shortly after Season 4 premiered.

Season 4 ended with the revelation that Mickey Haller (Manual Garcia-Rulfo) has a half-sister, Emi Finch, played by Cobie Smulders, who appeared in the final moments of the finale with a plea to help free a woman wrongfully convicted of murder six years earlier via a habeas corpus petition.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 is expected to adapt elements from Michael Connelly's seventh Mickey Haller book, Resurrection Walk. This book fundamentally changed Mickey's life as he grappled with his own identity and his family's fractured legacy.

Elsewhere, Mickey's core team, namely Lorna (Becki Newton), Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and Cisco (Angus Sampson), is expected to face their own complex challenges that force them to step out of Mickey's shadow.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3

Netflix

Status: Filming wrapped; likely 2027 release

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 25, with seven episodes, but Netflix has already confirmed that Season 3 will be the final season. The third season ensures that the live-action series gets a complete, planned conclusion rather than an abrupt end.

Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back, with production on the final season already wrapped. Season 3 is expected to adapt the high-stakes story of Book Three: Fire, building toward an epic showdown between Aang and Fire Lord Ozai amid the arrival of Sozin's Comet.

Aside from the widely expected faithful conclusion of the series, the live-action series is poised to offer richer character arcs for Aang's supporting cast (Zuko, Katara, and Sokka) and to fully showcase an emotional resolution to Aang's journey to master all four elements and restore balance in the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's final season on Netflix is set to bring back its core cast, headlined by Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Miya Cech, Maria Zhang, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, and Daniel Dae Kim.