Marvel Officially Confirms Henry Cavill Wolverine’s Superhero Name With New Toy

Marvel officially revealed the name of Henry Cavill's surprise MCU character who appeared in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine (and it makes a lot of sense). Deadpool and Wolverine chronicles the story of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) traveling across the Multiverse searching for a suitable Wolverine Variant to help save his timeline after the death of his universe's Logan triggers its end. Along the way, Wade Wilson met a wave of alternate Logans. While Hugh Jackman played most of them, the Multiversal montage led into one of the film's standout meta-cameos when it showed Henry Cavill as a Wolverine Variant punching Deadpool back through the time portal.

The new Marvel Legends figure of Henry Cavill's Wolverine Variant (via Hasbro Pulse) confirmed the character's name as "Cavillrine," cementing it as the character's recognized moniker across the MCU Multiverse.

While Deadpool coined the name on-screen as a fourth-wall-breaking joke, the figure's packaging and marketing now treat "Cavillrine" as the Variant's signature designation.

Marvel Legends

This aligns perfectly with Henry Cavill's official credit in Deadpool & Wolverine end credits, where he was listed as "The Cavillrine." It is also quite notable that the script called Cavill's Wolverine as "Hopperine" to hide his identity.

Marvel Legends

This fun confirmation effectively turns a one-off meta gag into a lasting piece of MCU lore, fully immortalizing Henry Cavill's character. This reinforces the idea that even the most throwaway Multiversal Easter eggs can live on as a sought-after figure.

Marvel Legends

Hasbro's design for The Cavillrine embraced the Variant's signature look in Deadpool & Wovlerine, complete with his tank top, ripped jeans, and the classic Wolverine claws.

Marvel Legends

Cavillrine's Marvel Legends figure joins the Wolverine and Deadpool Variant from Hot Toys that was scrapped from Deadpool and Wolverine.

Why Fans Shouldn't Be Excited About Henry Cavill's MCU Future (Despite His New Cavillrine Figure)

Marvel Studios

Showcasing this Marvel Legends figure of Henry Cavill's Wolverine Variant serves as the ultimate validation of the 2024 movie's perfect cameo moment, even though it remains to be seen if this is a one-off or a future tease of things to come. By becoming part of Hasbro's wave of figures inspired by the film, this cements the toy line's commitment to showcasing deep-cut Multiverse Variants beyond Hugh Jackman's main Wolverine.

While fans are understandably hyped by the new Marvel Legends figure of Henry Cavill's Cavillrine, MCU diehards shouldn't take this as a sign that the former DCEU Superman actor will take over from Hugh Jackman as the main Wolverine after Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Cavillrine appearance was a quick, self-contained joke in the Multiverse montage, and this was merely a one-off appearance from Cavill. Some insiders framed it as something like John Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Pedro Pascal eventually became the main Mister Fantastic of the MCU in Fantastic Four: First Steps).

Hugh Jackman also has a bright MCU future ahead, with him being rumored to appear in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. This signals Marvel's confidence in Jackman's version of the character, and there are no signs of slowing down for his Variant ahead of the Multiverse Saga two-part culminating events.