Hugh Jackman Breaks Silence On Wolverine’s Avenger: Doomsday Return Following Rumors

Hugh Jackman played coy about his rumored return as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday in a new interview. Jackman made his triumphant comeback to the Marvel universe in Deadpool & Wolverine, successfully teaming up with Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth. The actor's return in the 2024 MCU movie opened the door to more appearances in the Multiverse Saga, leaving fans to wonder whether he is set to reteam with his previous X-Men co-stars, such as James Marsden and Patrick Stewart, in Avengers: Doomsday.

Speaking in an interview with Adam Lupis while promoting his next movie, The Sheep Detectives, Hugh Jackman dodged the question about his potential comeback as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, saying, "I have no idea what you're talking about."

"I have no idea what you're talking about. What is it? Dooms-what? Who knows?"

Jackman's non-committal response is a textbook Marvel-style dodge that leaves fans buzzing, and this serves as a strong hint that the actor will end up on-screen in Doomsday alongside other MCU heroes.

Marvel Studios

This isn't the first time that Jackman dodged a question about his Wolverine comeback in the MCU. In May 2025, the X-Men actor admitted that he "really [couldn't] say much" about his potential Doomsday role, fueling speculation about his return:

"I really can't say much. Except, when you say 'appear,' more like dominate and destroy every other char– I’m kidding. And it becomes a one-man show!"

Fast forward to December 2025, Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus reported that Jackman's Wolverine will indeed appear in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, and Marvel Studios used a trick to hide these two cameos by filming their appearances separately.

"They're in the movie but this picture is fake. Reminder that Tobey’s suit is mo-cap. Also hearing that they filmed separately and a lot of these appearances are being filmed separate."

In February 2026, Jackman looks more like Wolverine than ever by sharing his comic-accurate hairstyle on social media, adding more fuel to the rumor that he is indeed returning as the X-Men hero in Doomsday.

Cyclops actor James Marsden said in an interview with Comicbook in March 2026 that Jackman is not appearing as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, noting that "he was missed" on set:

"I love Hugh Jackman, and I love the dynamic between Wolverine and Cyclops. It was always a brotherly, healthy competition between the two of them, where they were annoyed with each other. It did feel like a brotherly relationship. I wouldn’t say that I was excited to slide into that role without him barking in my ear. He was missed. I’m trying to… answer, without saying too much… Yeah, that’s my answer."

It's clear that this is Marsden also playing coy to preserve secrets tied to the MCU's upcoming crossover event.

Avengers: Doomsday isn't the only Marvel Studios project in which Jackman is expected to appear as Wolverine. Insider Daniel Richtman also claimed that Jackman is set to play a huge role in Avengers: Secret Wars alongside Reynolds' Deadpool, Maguire's Spider-Man, and Tom Holland's MCU hero.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Why Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return in Avengers: Doomsday Makes Sense

Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman's potential return in Avengers: Doomsday would make a lot of sense, considering that the movie is being billed as an epic MCU crossover. His absence would be a missed opportunity for the franchise, considering that the movie already reunited many Fox-era X-Men actors with whom he had previously worked.

Jackman already fits perfectly with the crossover potential of Doomsday, as Marvel has a proven track record of using popular legacy actors in big team-ups in the Multiverse Saga, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Wesley Snipes and Jennifer Garner in Deadpool & Wolverine.

One of the biggest rumors surrounding Jackman's involvement in Doomsday revolved around his unexpected clash with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, and this huge fight between two Marvel legacy actors would instantly draw audiences to flock into theaters.

All in all, a Wolverine return in Doomsday aligns with box office logic, storytelling needs, and overwhelming fan excitement. Given that the next two Avengers movies are positioned as the Multiverse Saga's culmination, it is only fitting that Jackman's Wolverine will be present as Marvel closes out this era of storytelling.